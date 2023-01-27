Slave Zero X Confirms Steam Next Fest Demo Will Happen
You'll have a chance to try out Slave Zero X during Steam Next Fest as a free demo will be released on February 6th.
Ziggurat Interactive and Poppy Works confirmed this week they will have a free demo for Slave Zero X during February's Steam Next Fest. The game has had demos out in the wold for people to try, as we got to play a little bit of it during PAX West 2022. But for the most part, they have been working on it to make sure it's good to go when they finally slap a release date on it. Well, now you might get to try a better version of what we played, as the demo will come out on February 6th.
"From the top of Megacity S1-9, the Sovereign Khan rules with fists of iron and flesh. Beneath the city's rotting foundations, a vengeful warrior embarks on a journey to murder him. 4 years prior to the events of Slave Zero, Slave Zero X brings new life to a world where horrific, living machines known as Slaves are primed to become the latest tools of war in humanity's long and bloody history. A secret band of warriors known as The Guardians hope to stop these biomecha from being unleashed upon the world, but one swordsman among their ranks has a different idea: use the enemy's own weapon against them. By merging with a stolen Slave Unit Prototype, Shou will become a furious Devil in pursuit of killing a false God."
- KILLER COMBOS: Use swift swordplay, explosive ordnance, and stylish combos against an army of meat and metal.
- DEATH FROM ABOVE: Air juggling, dashes, and frequent target switching allow for you to take down foes of any size while wall-jumping and platforming can help you outmaneuver your enemies.
- FIGHT FOR YOUR LIFE: Conquer mini-bosses, set pieces, and climactic 1-on-1 encounters that offer intense challenges against unforgettable villains.
- STRENGTH IS NOTHING WITHOUT CONTROL: Use the Training Room to hone precise and powerful moves to string together devastating attack sequences.
- BATTLE TO THE BEAT: A 90s-inspired soundtrack features heavy Drum'n'Bass and funky industrial music that adds to the thrill of combat.
- FEAST YOUR EYES: A unique visual aesthetic combines nostalgic 2D sprites with an advanced lighting system and stylized 3D environments.