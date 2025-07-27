Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sledding Game, The Sledding Corporation

Sledding Game Releases Brand-New Narrated Trailer

The super ridiclous Sledding Game has a new trailer out, as you get a better narrated look at the title from the developer

Article Summary Sledding Game unveils a new narrated trailer featuring gameplay and multiplayer highlights

Enjoy sledding with friends using proximity voice chat, customizable characters, and physics-based crashes

Compete in races, perform tricks, or chill with minigames like snowball fights and snowmen building

Up to 50 players, public or private lobbies, quirky features like yeti encounters and sled customization

Indie game developer and publisher The Sledding Corporation has a new trailer out for their new title, Sledding Game, as we get a narrated look at the title. The game its pretty easy going as its a sledding game for you and your friends to just hang out and have stupid fun with, but this latest trailer goes a bit more in-depth of what you can do in the game. Enjoy the trailer as we're waiting to find out when it will be released.

Sledding Game

Sledding Game is a multiplayer snowsports hangout game with proximity chat. Go sledding, relax and see what else there is to do. There's also ragdoll physics so the crashes look terrible really really good.

Hang Out: Use proximity voice chat to talk to your friends, or express your feelings by repeatedly crashing into each other.

Use proximity voice chat to talk to your friends, or express your feelings by repeatedly crashing into each other. Sled Fast, Sled Stupid: Compete to see who can reach the bottom first or get the most points through gnarly tricks, building your own ramps and launching off them. Or you can just sled around and explore, up to you.

Compete to see who can reach the bottom first or get the most points through gnarly tricks, building your own ramps and launching off them. Or you can just sled around and explore, up to you. Do Other Stuff: Break up the sledding with side activities and minigames, like snowball fights, snowmen making, darts, curling, roasting smores, drinking hot chocolate in the cozy cabin, and more.

Break up the sledding with side activities and minigames, like snowball fights, snowmen making, darts, curling, roasting smores, drinking hot chocolate in the cozy cabin, and more. Lookin' Good: Choose from a range of fully customizable animal characters and expressions. Earn points to spend on cool cosmetics for your bod and your sled.

Choose from a range of fully customizable animal characters and expressions. Earn points to spend on cool cosmetics for your bod and your sled. Get Kicked By a Yeti: This isn't a joke, if you wander of course, a yeti will literally come and kick you back on like a football.

This isn't a joke, if you wander of course, a yeti will literally come and kick you back on like a football. Join The Sledders: Join public or private lobbies to sled with friends or meet new ones. Sit on a bench with a homie, or race down the hill with your group. With up to 50* players, the ski-lift could get quite the line.

