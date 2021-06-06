Sludge Life By Devolver Digital Still Awesome, But Now Costs Money

Game developer Devolver Digital has announced that their trippy graffiti-spewing game Sludge Life is still available, but is being given an actual price of $15.00 USD on Steam, and similar price markups on the Nintendo Switch and Epic Games Store. The game was originally free, but according to the developer's CFO, Fork Parker, "You don't get to enjoy the taste of success I have without taking a few risks […] 100% markup on a one-year-old game isn't one of them."

According to the press release by Devolver Digital, in Sludge Life you play the role of the graffiti tagger "GHOST", who is aiming to make a name for themselves in the sludge-covered landscape they live in. Furthermore:

Traverse the corporately branded landscape, link up with other taggers, and steal junk and hearts along the way. Will you become the king of the island and tag every open inch, infiltrate sludge-pumping corporation GLUG or just take it all down in flames with you?

Graphically, this game makes us think of the Radiohead song "Paranoid Android"'s music video, which is a plus (which, in turn, might come as a surprise to some readers). You can watch the no-less-than-freaky trailer for this game in the Youtube video below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SLUDGE LIFE – Available Now on PC and Switch (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHz_wiskyqI)

Some major key features of this game, according to Devolver Digital's press release, include the following:

Experience the thrills of vandalism from the safety of your computer.

Curiosity and free will are your only motivators – roll as you please through a tiny open-world.

Find and download apps to your laptop and waste your life away playing a game within a game.

Smoke Ciggy Cigs brand cigarettes. Smoke 'em up real good. (Author's note: please be responsible.)

Take photos of exotic fauna and ambivalent NPCs.

Dedicated fart button.

A huge baby, community basketball court, and a cat with two buttholes [no extra charge].

Three distinct endings and pretty robust credits.

Are you excited to play this game for a fee? You can do that by downloading it on Steam here. Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!