Sneasel Limited Research Day Comes To Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced a new Pokémon GO event they've described as "nothing to sneeze at." This punny title comes as a result of Sneasel Limited Research Day, which will spotlight the Dark/Ice-type cat Pokémon. Let's dive into the details.

The full announcement for Sneasel Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO is as such:

Get ready for a Limited Research event featuring Sneasel! On Saturday, January 30, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time, you can complete event-exclusive Field Research tasks that lead to encounters with Sneasel. If you're lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Sneasel! You can also look forward to event-exclusive Timed Research.

These events, which used to be focused solely on Field Research, have been expanded during the current era of pandemic bonuses to include Timed Research. Certain examples of these days have had sprawling lists of tasks totaling up to twenty pages of Timed Research, while others have had shorter questlines with fewer encounters. One of the key features of these events has been a boosted Shiny rate for the featured species, but Sneasel notably already has quite a boosted Shiny rate. While those who have been playing since Sneasel's Shiny release know it as a very common Shiny, with every event it has been featured inevitably, jokingly referred to by a player as "Sneasel Community Week," it has actually been featured less frequently of late. For example, it used to be a common wild spawn during holiday events but was totally absent during 2020's holiday festivities. This will offer a chance to anyone who missed a chance at Shiny Sneasel, which has quite a nice color palette with a pink and orange colorway.

Also, those collecting a complete gender dex should note a visible difference between the male and female forms of Sneasel. The male Sneasel has a long feather atop its head, while the female has a short feather.

This event is just two days from now, so good luck out there, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!