Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Sniper Elite, Video Games | Tagged: Sniper Elite: Resistance

Sniper Elite: Resistance Gets Two New Packs & An Update

Sniper Elite: Resistance has a new free update available right now with some extra maps, while also getting two new DLC packs

Article Summary Sniper Elite: Resistance drops a free update with three new multiplayer maps for all players.

The Mud and Thunder DLC adds a fresh campaign mission, MAS 36 rifle, Auto-5 shotgun, and a gold weapon skin.

The free Wrath of the Resistance Pack features a new Mod.712 pistol, Marie Chevalier skin, and camo skins.

New weapons and character skins amp up customization and stealth tactics for elite snipers everywhere.

Rebellion Developments have released a new free update for Sniper Elite: Resistance, along with two new DLC packs. First off, the update adds three additional maps to the multiplayer roster in the form of Siege (Survival), Trident Beachhead (No Cross) and Alpine (Survival). Meanwhile, one of the DLC packs will cost you $15, the other will be free. We have details on both of them for you here as all of this content is now available.

Sniper Elite: Resistance – Mud and Thunder Mission, Weapons and Skin Pack ($15)

A new mission awaits you in this Mud and Thunder pack. A Resistance contact has gone missing following reports that Axis forces have invaded the region. It is now down to you to locate and save the contact to uncover their valuable intel. Also included in this pack are the MAS 36, a reliable bolt action rifle which was designed to replace the French Berthier and Lebel rifles, and the Auto-5 shotgun, which was the first mass-produced semi-automatic shotgun on the market. The Auto-5's mechanism provides a faster rate of fire compared to manually operated shotguns. Finally, you will also receive the Golden Hex Weapon Skin, which will give your firearms an opulent golden finish.

Mud and Thunder Campaign Mission

MAS 36 Rifle

Auto-5 Shotgun

Golden Hex Weapon Skin

The Wrath of the Resistance Weapon and Skins Pack (Free)

The Wrath of the Resistance Weapon and Skins Pack is free to all players. It includes the fully automatic Mod.712 pistol which has an incredible rate of fire, but also makes it hard to control. Also included are the Marie Chevalier character skin and the Lady of Liberty Skin for Marie. A respected and accomplished member of the Resistance, Marie is tactically skilled in the art of stealth and willing to do whatever it takes to liberate her country from tyranny. Finally, players will also receive the Brushstroke Camo Skin for their weapons. One of the earliest camouflage designs formulated by the British Ministry of Defense as an effective camouflage for British Army Paratroopers, the design is created with wide swathes of color applied with a large brush.

Marie Chevalier Character Skin

Lady of Liberty Character Skin (Marie)

Mod.712 Pistol

Brushstroke Camo Weapon Skin

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!