SNK Launches Retro Classic RPG Biomotor Unitron For Switch

SNK has launched another retro classic title from the NEOGEO Pocket as Nintendo Switch players can now download the RPG Biomotor Unitron. The company has brought back a number of titles from the old-school handheld console which primarily was released in Japan, giving western audiences a chance to try out games they've either never seen before or rarely had a chance to play beyond a Japanese version. Now we're getting these games fully restored for a modern portable console with proper translation and new updates.

The latest is this dungeon-crawling RPG as you will be taking on the role of a robot that will explore dungeons to obtain materials and take on various enemies and Unitron Masters. The dungeons constantly change so no two adventures are exactly the same. However, the game comes with a rich story that will have you enthralled for hours on end as you discover what took place nearly 200 years ago on this planet when a comet came crashing down into the ocean. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game is available for download right now.

A sci-fi fantasy RPG on an epic scale! Defeat mighty enemies with the strongest humanoid battle robot, Unitron! Players take on the role of Unitron pilots as they explore the world! Explore dungeons that change their appearance every time you enter them and acquire various materials! A Unitron's shape changes according to the pilot's level! And new weapons can be developed by synthesizing materials and parts! Go out and create your own Unitron! Battle it out in the arena, the hall of fame of Unitron Masters where the strongest enemies gather! Win the glorious title of "Master of Masters" with the strongest Unitron! The instruction manual included with the game is for the NEOGEO Pocket Color version. Therefore, some specifications may differ on Nintendo Switch.