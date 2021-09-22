Snom & Meloetta Revealed For Japan's Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with cards from earlier this year that appeared in the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High Class Decks.

Hey, we've got some Yuka Morii action! Morii is behind the clay depictions of Pokémon that you've seen for years in the Pokémon TCG, delivering cards featuring not illustrated creatures but actual sculpted and photographed creations. You can actually see Morii's process for this gorgeous Snom creation on her Twitter, where she gave a behind-the-scenes look at how she crafted the clear blue part of this sculpture.

Now, we have a Meloetta card which will likely be a non-holo rare in the English-language Pokémon TCG set, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. You can tell that it's not holographic from the borders here: Japanese holos have holographic borders, and they show this off in the digital versions with a rainbow gradient on the card's border. Personally, I would've loved to see Meloetta get a holo or event a V in this Mew-themed set. I mean, Genesect and Hoopa are getting Vs in addition to Mew, so it's already a very Mythical-heavy set. It has been a long time since Meloetta has gotten any Ultra Rare cards, with the one and only instance being a Meloetta EX from the Radiant Collection subset in Black & White – Legendary Treasures.

Fusion Arts arrives in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.