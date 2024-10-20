Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nathan Dearth, Tricky Madness

Snowboarding Game Tricky Madness Arrives This November

If you love snowboarding games from the early '00s, you'll dig Tricky Madness, as it arrives on Steam in Early Access next month

Article Summary Experience Tricky Madness, a snowboarding thriller inspired by early ‘00s classics, launching on Steam soon.

Master Wicked Tricks on eight maps with secrets awaiting discovery; two maps available in Early Access.

Snowboard as characters with unique tricks in campaign mode on an open-world mountain full of hidden items.

Choose from freestyle, time trials, and races while a DJ commentator pumps you up with every move.

Indie game developer Nathan Dearth has revealed a new game on the way for those who love snowboarding games from a few decades ago: Tricky Madness is on the way. The game basically serves as a love letter to those titles as it will have several mechanics and features from different games all rolled into one title, complete with a tricking system featuring iconic tricks. We have more info on the game for you here and a trailer to enjoy, as the game will be released into Early Access on Steam on November 15, 2024.

Tricky Madness

Speed and freestyling are the name of the game, so get ready to shred down the slopes, catch big air to score tricking points, and boost your speed on a successful landing. Build your "Freaky Meter" with spins, flips, grabs, and grinds to unleash Wicked Tricks and Wicked Grinds, complex tricking combinations that'll score big points. The Superman, The Worm, and The Space Cowboy are some of the many Wicked Tricks you can unleash as you speed through your run. Tricky Madness boasts eight standalone maps in full release, featuring branching paths, shortcuts, and hidden areas. With these surprises to uncover, players can blaze a new path run after run. The game's campaign mode will feature a connected mountain with secrets and collectibles of its own to uncover, and three game modes test your skills in freestyle, time trials, and races. Tricky Madness is complete with an in-game DJ commentator ready to hype up your best moves. Drop into hours of replayable fun as you explore, optimize, and compete in this modern take on the cult classics.

Eight handcrafted standalone maps , each with hidden surprises and experiences. Two will be available in Early Access.

, each with hidden surprises and experiences. Two will be available in Early Access. A dedicated campaign mode set on an open-world mountain with secrets and collectibles. Ride down the entire mountain, seamlessly transitioning from map to map.

set on an open-world mountain with secrets and collectibles. Ride down the entire mountain, seamlessly transitioning from map to map. Eight fully voiced characters feature their own backstory, personalities, and snowboarding tricks. Tess and Maya are playable in Early Access.

feature their own backstory, personalities, and snowboarding tricks. Tess and Maya are playable in Early Access. A voiced in-game DJ commentator , hyping you up as you make your way through the game.

, hyping you up as you make your way through the game. Three exhilarating game modes to test your speed and skills, including freestyle, time trials, and races.

to test your speed and skills, including freestyle, time trials, and races. An enhanced tricking points system encourages you to trick more often for speed boosts and unlocks Wicked Tricks and Grinds.

