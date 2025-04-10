Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2D BOY, Tomorrow Corporation, World Of Goo 2

World Of Goo 2 Confirmed For Late-April Launch On Steam

World Of Goo 2 has an official release date for Steam, as the sequel will be coming out sooner than expected later this month

Explore a thrilling story spanning centuries in the stunning sequel to World Of Goo.

Discover new Goo species with unique properties and solve intricate puzzles.

Engage with 5 new chapters, over 60 levels, and a haunting new soundtrack.

Indie game co-developers and publishers 2D BOY and Tomorrow Corporation revealed the official release date for World Of Goo 2. We thought the game might be out later in Q2, but in fact it will be released on April 25, 2025. Along with the news, we got a new trailer, which you can check out above.

A powerful company has re-branded as an environmentally friendly, sustainable, green, clean, Goo processing non-profit. Help them collect as much Goo as possible. But what do they really want? Explore a new story spanning hundreds of thousands of years and watch the world change. Be careful! The world is beautiful, but it is dangerous. Guide as many Goo Balls into the exit pipe of each area as you can. …but what's on the other end of the pipe?

Build bridges, grow towers, terraform terrain, and fuel flying machines in the stunning follow-up to the multi-award-winning World of Goo. Discover realistic flowing, splashing, viscous liquid. Route the flow of liquid like a river, convert it into Goo Balls, extinguish fires, and solve puzzles. Discover new species of Goo: Jelly Goo, Liquid Launchers, Growing Goo, Shrinking Goo, Explosive Goo, and more. All with mysterious new properties. World of Goo 2 has dozens of new musical tracks in a beautiful and haunting new soundtrack.

