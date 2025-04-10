Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Triple-i Initiative

Everything Revealed During The Triple-i Initiative 2025

The Triple-i Initiative 2025 was held this morning, featuring nearly 40 indie viodeo game announcements in about an hour-long livestream

Article Summary Discover 40 new indie games announced at the Triple-i Initiative 2025 event.

Watch trailers featuring horror, RPGs, strategy games, and more.

Enjoy new updates from ongoing popular indie titles.

Exciting indie developers showcase their creative projects.

The Triple-i Initiative returns today for a brand new livestream showcase, highlighting several titles with new announcements and updates. In what is basically the first pre-pre-pre-pre-preshow-preshow to Summer Game Fest this June, we got an array of indie game reveals over the course of an hour, with no hosts or "ads" (although technically, these are mostly trailers, so yes, we sat through a ton of ads). Here's the full rundown of everything they showed off today, as you can watch the video above.

Neverway

Neverway is a blend of horror, life sim, and action RPG. After Fiona quits her job, she starts over on a farm and becomes the immortal herald of a dead god. Keep your life from falling apart while searching for Neverway, a nightmare reality that is slowly leaking into yours.

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core is a spinoff of Deep Rock Galactic with a roguelite twist. The roguelite element means you start each mission with only the most basic equipment, and cooperatively build up powers, weapons and abilities as you go. Each run requires you to think on your feet and work with your team to put together the most powerful builds you can.

Tears of Metal

Tears of Metal is a medieval hack-and-slash co-op roguelike. Carve through hordes of enemies to reclaim your island with the help of your formidable Scottish battalion. As you advance deeper into the trenches, uncover more about the mysterious Dragon Meteor and the treacherous enemy invasion.

SacriFire

SacriFire is an upcoming RPG boasting a unique combat system, elaborate pixel art, and music by genre legend Motoi Sakuraba. Ezekiel Ridan, a young priest, struggles to keep his faith as the world he loves is threatened by a war between gods and demons. The adventure begins!

Endless Legend II

Endless Legend II is a fantasy turn-based strategy game set in the Endless Universe. Lead unique factions, dominate world-changing tidefalls, write your legend and unveil the secrets of a dreamlike ocean-planet on the verge of extinction.

Frostrail

Death follows the tracks through the frost. Dive into a ruthless open world survival FPS, solo or co-op. Explore, scavenge, craft and fight to endure a frozen, corrupted world. Operate and upgrade your steam-powered train through an unforgiving wasteland, where every choice is a matter of survival.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Dive deep into Action-RPG with roguelike elements and a tale about new beginnings. With no coin to your name, you and the other townsfolk find yourselves stranded in the distant village of Tresna. Now, it's up to you to get back on your feet and turn your humble shop into the beating heart of the village's wealth. Explore dangerous dungeons, gather relics, sell them, and reinvest in your friends' establishments. Unlock new weapons, armor, shop decorations, and—more importantly—restore hope that things can one day turn around.

Star Birds

Star Birds is a colorful sci-fi building and resource management game where you help your population of spacefaring birds prosper and thrive. No matter if you're a genre veteran or want to get a foot into an oftentimes overwhelming space: the Star Birds will be happy to have you by their side. And not just because chaos would ensue very quickly without you.

Escape Simulator 2

Sequel to the best-selling escape room game, brings a fresh take on first-person puzzles with a variety of new rooms to explore solo or with friends. Solve intricate puzzles, uncover hidden secrets, or craft your own escape rooms with Room Editor 2.0.

Outbound

Set in a stunning open world, Square Glade's Outbound invites players to craft their dream home on wheels—starting with a humble camper van and transforming it into a personalised haven. Whether solo or with friends, players will scavenge materials, build with modular parts, and adapt their creations to dynamic environments. With limitless customization and a world rich for discovery, this experience redefines the joy of exploration and survival at your own pace.

Enshrouded

The realm of Embervale is lost. In their greed for magical power, your ancestors unleashed a pestilence that consumed the world. Enshrouded is a game of survival, crafting, and Action RPG combat, set within a sprawling voxel-based continent. As you journey across the mountains and deserts of an open world, you are free to choose your path and shape your destiny. Ignite the Ancient power of the Flame, and piece together the fragments of a story that unfolds below the surface.

Timberborn

Humans are long gone. In a world struck by droughts and toxic waste, will your lumberpunk beavers do any better? A city-building game featuring ingenious animals, vertical architecture, water physics, and terraforming. Contains high amounts of wood. Update 7 brings Ziplines, 3D terrain, public transit, and more.

BlazBlue Entropy Effect

Enjoy action-packed, flashy combat with incredibly satisfying combos and responsive controls! Numerous characters, each with completely unique playstyles and loads of unlockable moves & upgrades! This action roguelike sets the bar for fluid fast-paced action.

Opus: Prism Peak

Opus: Prism Peak is a narrative-driven adventure game where you play a weary photographer who finds himself caught outside of reality. Using your old camera, you'll explore an ethereal realm and its ties to the world you left behind, uncover its mysteries, and ultimately find your way home.

Blacksmith Master

Manage your own medieval smithy in Blacksmith Master and supervise the entire process from mining ores and gems to designing and selling finished products. Forge everything from weapons and armor to tools and cooking utensils to fund your craft and become the Blacksmith Master.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is the official prequel hailing back to the origins of the genre-defining, critically acclaimed series of turn-based strategy games. Explore the map solo or in multiplayer, triumph in iconic battles and establish peace on a continent where it was never an option.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is a single-player survivor-like auto-shooter. Take on hordes of lethal aliens, mine riches, and unlock powerful upgrades to survive, as you wield the full arsenal of Deep Rock Galactic. It's one dwarf against all of Planet Hoxxes!

The Alters

Jan Dolski is a simple worker who faces impossible odds. Crash-landing on a distant planet, stranded and alone, he seems trapped with no way out. Jan's only hope for survival is to employ additional helping hands on board his mobile base… but how? Improvising as he goes, Jan uses the local Rapidium substance to create alternate versions of himself: The Alters. Have you wondered how your life would change if you chose a different path in the past? Who would you become? Jan Dolski is about to face answers to these questions, which makes the predicament he is in even more daunting. Each one of his alters has a different personality and background, as his life path is a result of a specific change in Jan's life. To return home, Jan must not only get along with his alters but also face some crucial choices he made in the past. The decisions he will make based on that can occasionally put someone's life at risk. The question is – are you ready to deal with the consequences of these choices?

SpeedRunners 2: King Of Speed

The ultimate competitive platformer is back! Outrun, outjump, and outsmart your rivals in cutthroat online/local races, now up to 8 players. Master the movement, learn meticulously designed maps, use powerful pick-ups, swing around with a grappling hook, and don't get knocked off-screen!

Over The Hill

Explore, navigate, and uncover the vast wilderness in over the hill, the newest installation from the creator of art of rally. Ramble your way through varied biomes inspired by real-world locations, from valleys to mountains and everything in between. Discover portals to travel to new areas, and complete objectives to unlock new vehicles, upgrades, customizations, and cosmetics, with many combinations to try. Who knows, maybe you'll find some hidden gems along the way.

Super Fantasy Kingdom

Returning from a hunting trip to find your lands in ruin, you must rebuild your home while fending off hordes of monsters that attack your gates every night. Should your city fall and the forces of darkness sweep across the land, you will awaken to begin a new run where you carry forward the rewards of prior attempts – more heroes at your disposal, previously unexplored lands already uncovered, and every opportunity to push further as you uncover the mystery that has you trapped in a never-ending cycle of life and death.

X4: Foundations

X4 is a living, breathing space sandbox running entirely on your PC. Thousands of ships and stations trade, mine and produce, all realistically simulated. In this universe, you can grow from being the lone pilot of a fighter ship, to managing a vast empire, commanding your fleets and designing colossal space stations. Transition seamlessly from first-person action, boarding ships and visiting their bridges, to an expansive strategy and management simulation. Choose your own path at your own pace. The decisions are yours. Trade – Fight – Build – Think.

Rematch

Control one player on your team and compete in fast-paced 5v5 matches from an immersive third-person perspective. Team up with your friends and join the action.

Vampire Survivors – New DLCs

In today's Triple-i Initiative, the blockbuster indie showcase from the minds behind Slay the Spire, Dead Cells and more, developer poncle announced and is surprise dropping, wait for it, a FREE DLC based on Square Enix's fantasy RPG franchise SaGa, plus a free main game update about chickens (??), and two new adventures today. All out today, all for free, on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, Epic Games Store, Android and iOS (except Apple Arcade, which will receive The Coop update only). poncle's BAFTA win isn't just about its commitment to keeping Vampire Survivors going, but also the incredible community around it that supports them every step of the way. A massive thank you from everyone at poncle!

Ikuma: The Frozen Compass

Ikuma is a coming-of-age story, where you play as cabin boy Sam and his sled dog Ellie who are stranded on an uncharted island in the Arctic in 1864. The player can either take on the adventure solo and freely switch between the two protagonists, or play cooperatively with a friend at their side. Sam and Ellie's journey takes you through unfamiliar terrain and harsh weather. You'll make use of the few tools you can find on the island, fish, forage for food and try to keep yourself and your companion warm. On your way through the open world, you'll find fading traces of a long lost expedition and uncover a dark secret.

Shapez 2 – Dimension Update

Dive into a factory-building game with the focus on just that – building huge space factories! Construct sprawling multi-level factories and satisfying production lines without limits. Tackle increasingly complex automation challenges at your own pace – you won't have to worry about enemies.

V Rising: Invaders of Oakveil

Footfalls trample the northern shore of Vardoran, an invading, all-consuming force slithering its way into the centuries-untouched wilderness of the Oakveil Woodlands. The Venom Blades come from parts unknown, obsessed with carrying out the will of their Serpent Queen Megara, to whom their loyalty is absolute. At her command, they carve dark ritual symbols in the trees, weeping the magically altered dark venom sap from the living bark and collecting it for their arcane purposes. Travel to the rich natural lands of Oakveil, face the Venom Blades, learn the dark secrets of venom sap, and invade the Serpent Queen's magical sanctum… or meet your end trying. It's your choice, Vampire.

Necesse: The Forgotten Depths

Build, quest, and conquer across an infinite procedurally generated world. Play alone or with friends as you establish a settlement and explore deep dungeons, fight monsters and bosses, mine rare ores, craft magical equipment, recruit specialists for your colony, and more!

Duskfade

Embark on an unforgettable adventure as Zirian, a young workshop apprentice, as he sets out to restore time itself in a world enshrouded by eternal night. Shatter the shackles of time as you jump, swing, and slash through a vibrant clockpunk world, blending nostalgia with modern gameplay in this timeless love letter to action-platformer classics. YouTube Video. Explore stunning realms shaped by the Master Clockmakers, each filled with mystery, magic, breathtaking vistas, and endearing characters. Navigate a wondrous world of ethereal forests, underwater realms, sunlit dunes, and cloudy heights in a diverse universe teeming with secrets to uncover.

Morbid Metal

Morbid Metal is a Hack 'n' Slash, Action Rogue-lite, where you can shapeshift into unique characters to slaughter enemies with powerful combos. Switch characters in real-time to unleash your power and fight your way through hordes of deadly machines and intense bosses.

The Eternal Life of Goldman

The Eternal Life of Goldman is a vibrant yet dark adventure that weaves together legends, fairy tales and myths. It takes the genre at an unusual angle and offers something unexpected at every turn. You arrive at the Archipelago on a strange mission: to kill the Deity, a mystical creature that everyone talks about, but no one has seen. To find the Deity, you will have to delve deep into the many secrets these islands keep. You will discover a place marked by tragedy, and filled with eccentric characters and remarkable contrasts. Upgrade your cane with new parts and unlock new abilities, to explore the hidden corners of the Archipelago and face incredible creatures.

Into The Fire

On a perilous journey to the very gates of hell, Into The Fire will see players step into the role of a bold explorer, striving to survive and rescue as many lives as possible, while Mother Nature throws everything she has into the Ring of Fire. Uncovering secrets buried deep beneath the island's fiery fury, players must face molten lava flows, powerful earthquakes, and scorching volcanic fires armed with fireproof armor and stylized retro weapons. As if that wasn't enough of a challenge, Into The Fire will consistently push players to navigate life and death through strategic planning and ingenuity, all while navigating complex moral choices that will shape their story. The main questions are: how much are you willing to sacrifice to save one more life? Will you descend into the very heart of hell, and are you prepared to uncover its secrets?

Clover Pit

CloverPit is the demonic lovechild of Balatro and Buckshot Roulette, a rogue-lite that traps players in a hell of their own creation. Locked in a rusty cell with a slot machine and an ATM, you must pay off your debt at the end of each round, or fall to ruin – literally!

No, I'm Not A Human

Sunrise. Twilight of earth. The world is ending. Acrid auromas of sun-scorched streets fill the air. Blackened corpses gnarled into shapes of agony line streets. Peering outside is enough to scorch eyes from socket. The only refuge is in the night. But the night belongs to the Visitors.

Void/Breaker

Fight relentless machines driven by a hostile AI. Escape an endless cycle. Craft infinite weapon variants with deep gun modding. Forge deadly synergies. Carve your way out through enviro destruction /BREAK THE SYSTEM /BREAK THE SEQUENCE /BREAK FREE.

Katana Zero

Katana Zero is a stylish neo-noir, action-platformer featuring breakneck action and instant-death combat. Slash, dash, and manipulate time to unravel your past in a beautifully brutal acrobatic display.

