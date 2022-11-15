Soccer Story Receives Late-November Release Date

No More Robots and PanicBarn revealed the release date for Soccer Story as it will be coming out on PC and consoles later this month. Although the game won't be available on Stadia after Google announced they were shutting the platform down, it hasn't stopped their schedule everywhere else as it will drop on November 29th, 2022. With the news comes a brand new trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom.

"Soccer Story is a physics-driven adventure RPG, where every problem can be solved with your trusty magic ball. Along the way, you'll need to best bad guys in 1v1s, compete in a range of different sports (with your soccer ball, of course), and sometimes use your brain just as much as your balls. In a world that has long forgotten The Beautiful Game, can you remind them why soccer is top of the table, and best the most formidable teams, including the local toddlers and a group of sharks? Grab up to 3 friends, and convince them that soccer is the ultimate sport by challenging them to local multiplayer matches! With a whole host of teams and captains to choose from, find your personal playstyle and hold your own tournaments at home across the many pitches, from home matches at Soccertown to the vast Soccer Inc Stadium!"

Drop your soccer ball and play anywhere! The world is full of goals, puzzles and secrets – it's up to you to find them!

Play a single-player story full of quirky characters, quests, rogue refs and wacky soccer-adjacent sports.

Build your soccer career and do battle against the fiercest soccer teams like literal sharks, toddlers, old-age pensioners and ninjas.

Save soccer and restore peace and harmony to the world.

Grab a friend for a four-player local multiplayer match mode with a full roster of teams and animal captains.