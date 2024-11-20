Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aion, Aion Classic

AION Classic Reveals Brawler Class For 3.0 Update

AION Classic is adding a new character class when it launches the 3.0 Update, as you'll have the option of fighting with the Brawler

Article Summary Discover AION Classic's new Brawler class in the exciting 3.0 update, debuting November 27.

Explore Laphsaran, teeming with quests, fortress sieges, and the mighty Lord Subterra raid.

Unleash the Brawler's agile combat skills with exclusive Dragon Claws and fierce Qi-powered attacks.

Battle through solo and team PvP in Dranium Battlefield, and enjoy new customization features.

Gameforge has revealed more details of what's coming in the big 3.0 Update for AION Classic, as we're getting a brand new class with the Brawler. As you may have guessed from the name, this is a melee-focused character class that is quick to the punch but doesn't typically deal with a lot of weaponry. The class will visit fresh areas across Atreia, as you'll be getting a new world map area with Laphsaran, a new starting instance for the new class, and PvP battlegrounds. We have more details from the devs below, as the update goes live on November 27.

AION Classic – Brawler

The Brawler is a highly agile, fast-striking melee fighter who begins their journey as a Martial Artist. Wielding the class-exclusive, one-handed Dragon Claws, they combine strength, agility, and the power of Qi to unleash devastating attacks in solo combat. With a focus on quick and punishing combos and powerful finishing moves, the Brawler excels in fast-paced, high-damage battles. As players build Qi, they can enter an awakened state, enabling them to unleash enhanced abilities for a limited time. Begin as a Fighter in the Lacrima starting area and ascend to your true, Brawler potential through new storylines and the class-exclusive Manor of Illumination instance.

Level Cap Increase: 58 to 60

For the first time in AION Classic EU, players can now reach level 60. New skills, Stigmas, and enhanced abilities will be available for all classes, giving players more tools to dominate both PvE and PvP content.

New Stigmas for each class

New Greater Stigma slot expansion

Legion and campaign adjustments to accommodate the increased level cap

Explore the New World Map: Laphsaran

A treacherous, unexplored land awaits! High-level players can journey to Laphsaran, a new area featuring quests, fortress sieges, and world bosses. Originally the domain of the Dragon Lord Apsu, Laphsaran is filled with hazards shaped by Tiamat's influence. From brutal monsters to a world raid against the formidable Lord Subterra, Laphsaran promises to push players to their limits.

New World Raid: Lord Subterra

Face Lord Subterra, a powerful raid boss lurking in the depths of Laphsaran. Only the strongest alliances will survive this weekly raid, with eternal-grade rewards like Serenity Weapons, Subterran Armor, and new wings awaiting those who emerge victorious.

Dranium Battlefield: Solo PvP Mayhem

This new battlefield introduces solo entry PvP, allowing players to engage in intense 1v1 elimination matches and 6v6 team battles. The Dranium Battlefield offers quick and dynamic combat scenarios, giving players a chance to test their mettle in an unpredictable environment.

Customization Improvements and More

And finally, for players who'd like to take on AION Classic EU 3.0's new challenges and look good while doing it, the update also brings a new Hairstyle Wardrobe System. Easily change hairstyles using Quna and express your unique style in-game.

