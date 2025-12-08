Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Better Than Us, Little Bat Games

Social Stealth Narrative Game Better Than Us Announced

The team behind Vampire Therapist has revealed their new social stealth narrative game called Better Than Us with a new trrailer

Article Summary Better Than Us is a dark social stealth narrative game set among future billionaires in floating cities.

Lies and social manipulation are key as you infiltrate high-society to expose the ultra-rich elite.

Features branching narratives, all-star voice acting, and intricate webs of deception to maintain.

Inspired by The Count of Monte Cristo and real-world wealth inequality, coming to PC in 2026.

Indie game developer and publisher Little Bat Games unveiled their latest game in the works as we got our first look at Better Than Us. Made by the same team behind Vampire Therapist, this is a dark comedy game they say has been inspired by The Count of Monte Cristo, Thief: The Dark Project, Pentiment, Inventing Anna, the works of Terry Pratchett, and five-star hotels in OPEC countries. You will infiltrate the social circiles of billionaires in the future, lying about your past and keeping your stories straight, in order to leech off their wealth. Enjoy the trailer an dinfo here as the game will arrive sometime in 2026 for PC.

Better Than Us

The year is 2200. A handful of people own everything—not just companies or governments, but the future of humanity itself. You're a manipulator and thief, and you're going to steal it back. Infiltrate exclusive parties thrown by the ultra-wealthy across floating cities they had to build to save themselves from the climate apocalypses they created. Your targets aren't just rich—they don't buy sports cars, they buy elections. They've monopolized AI development to ensure machines serve their interests, not humanity's. They've spent centuries perfecting the art of capturing not just wealth, but moral authority itself.

Your greatest weapon isn't stealth or violence—it's your ability to lie. Tell different stories to different people. Remember who you told what. Build a web of deception so intricate that even the powerful can't see through it. But slip up once—contradict yourself, forget a detail—and everything unravels. They might think they deserve what they have because they're better than us … but you'll prove otherwise.

Tell Lies, Remember Lies: It doesn't matter what you say. It matters that you remember what you said, and to whom. Track your deceptions or watch them collapse around you.

Extraordinary Voice Acting: Better Than Us will include an all-star cast led by Sarah Grayson (Hades II, Vampire Therapist, Gone Home), joined by Cyrus Nemati (Hades II, Vampire Therapist, Duck Detective) and more.

Sneak Queen: Navigate lavish parties in an opulent post-apocalyptic world, sneak into places you don't belong, and steal what the wealthy value most: their stupid expensive crap.

History Echoes Forward: Developed in consultation with historians from Oxford, UC Davis, and the University of Florida, Better Than Us is directly inspired by the consequences of extreme wealth inequality through the past and present.

