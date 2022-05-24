Soda Crisis Fires Its Way Onto Steam Today

Bilibili and indie developer Team Soda have officially released their latest action game Soda Crisis onto PC via Steam today. Made by the same team who created Snake Force, this game will equip you with a bunch of high-tech gear and marry it with some fast-paced expert combat skills which will give you the abilities to dodge, dive, and dash throughout this futuristically dangerous setting. This is a different kind of bullet-hell title as they have paired it up with a side-scrolling adventure while also slamming everything you do with a bass-heavy soundtrack that is designed to give you an extra energy boost. You can read more about the game below and check out the trailer as the game is now live.

Taking the role of a living weapon of alien origins, players will taste a sugar-rush of side-scrolling chaos that tests a range of skills, including platforming, grappling and sprinting. Standing in their way are an eclectic mix of enemies to face-off against, from wall cannons covering all angles to armoured tanks dropping rolling explosives.

A variety of weapons ensure a well-stocked arsenal to do maximum damage, and loadouts can be restocked or changed-up at checkpoints. Players can then utilise the tactical potential of the battlefield to out-run, out-gun and out-jump their opponents. This is achieved through making full use of vital checkpoints that can recharge health and reload weapons along their way through multiple levels. From the close-quarters combat of the dimly lit laboratory to the exposed roof of a freight train speeding through the desert with nowhere to take cover, Soda Crisis always serves up something new and unexpected at every step.

Soda Crisis currently offers a single-player campaign and a speedrun mode to push players to the limits – only the best will post that record time without bottling it at the last moment!