Someday You'll Return: Director's Cut Is Now Out For PlayStation Bohemia Interactive has officially released Someday You'll Return: Director’s Cut on PS4 and PS5 this month.

Bohemia Interactive and CBE Software revealed this morning that Someday You'll Return: Director's Cut has officially been released for PlayStation consoles. Originally released for PC back in mid-2020, the game received praise for its storytelling and creative mechanics, but also became one of those games forgotten during the pandemic. Now the team is making a strong showing on PS4 and PS5 as they have presented what is essentially an expanded version of the game for consoles. There were also plans for an Xbox release, but we haven't seen confirmation for it to come out on those consoles just yet. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer.

"Someday You'll Return is a story-driven game about the search for Stela, a young daughter lost in the surreal forests of South Moravia. Players take on the role of Stela's father Daniel, who is forced to return to the forest which he's vowed to stay away from. The game deals with the concepts of fear, lies, and fatherhood, as well as coming to terms with one's past. There are numerous elements of fantasy and horror involved, where it's not always clear what's real and what isn't, or who the actual monster truly is."

"In Someday You'll Return: Director's Cut, players must use their wits, a map, and local tourist signs to explore a landscape that is both beautiful and treacherous. The world is full of old memories, abandoned camps, steep hills, gloomy swamps, and collapsed bunkers. It is within these magical forests, inspired by the South Moravian landscape, where stories, riddles, and hidden dangers await. The game also offers extensive crafting, allowing you to edit, disassemble, and craft new artifacts out of items you collect along your travels in order to advance the story. Included as well are the ancient arts of herbalism and alchemy. This enables players to craft mystical potions that will help them solve difficult puzzles and eventually lead them to uncovering the truth about Stela."