Someone Found The Game Boy Accessory WorkBoy

Back when the original Game Boy was released, Nintendo and other companies made a ton of accessories for it. Everything from a camera to a printer to various lighting rigs to help you play the thing in the dark. It truly was the era of random objects being made for gaming consoles that would eventually turn into the massive industry it is today. Yes, that's right, you owe a lot of the ridiculous amounts of gaming peripherals made for every console under the sun since 1990 to the Game Boy. (Some of it goes to the NES as well.) One of the most ridiculous pieces of tech, which a lot of people have never heard of or knew existed, was the WorkBoy. It was essentially a small keyboard you could hook up to the unit and turn it into an early PDA device. As you might suspect, since most people didn't use the Game Boy for that kind of stuff, it didn't sell well and eventually went the way of most gaming tech.

For the most part, finding one has been a challenge for any collector, let alone a working one, but gaming historian Liam Robertson managed to pull it off. Robertson decided he was going to hunt one down and do some kind of review of the device, but was turning up empty-handed like many others. Until he got in contact with Frank Ballouz, who was one of the people who oversaw the WorkBoy's production way back in 1992. According to the video you see below from Did You Know Gaming, Ballouz still had one remaining WorkBoy (a prototype) in his possession, which he mailed off to Robertson. Enjoy the video below as they go through a piece of gaming history that few even knew existed.