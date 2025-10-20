Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: futurama, Simpsons: Hit & Run, the simpsons

Someone Made a Futurama Mod For Simpsons: Hit & Run

Diehard fans of Simpsons: Hit & Run will be getting the mod of their dreams, as a Futureama mod has been revealed and coming to Beta

The mod you never knew you needed has been revealed this week, as a small mod development group has created a Futurama version of The Simpsons: Hit & Run. If you're of a certain age somewhere between Millenial and Gen-Z, this was probably one of the few racing titles you knew that wasn't about how accurate of a Ferrari you were speeding down the road in. This is all about driving around and getting into all sorts of mayhem while also trying to solve a thinly written story about everyone getting an insane sugar rush from a new soda that makes them do crazy thing. It falls wonderfully into the category of gaming we like to refer to as "stupid fun." The game is 22 years old and has a cult following behind it (as well as its spiritual predecessor, The Simpsons: Road Rage), that has leant nicely to having many mods created for it. But none like this!

Simply called Futurema: Hit & Run, this mod was created by a mall group of devs called Slurm Team, who have taken the mechanics of the game and completly transformed the world into the one from Futurama. Specifically New New York with all of the iconic locations and characters you'd expect to see. Almost every single bit of it has been created from scratch to match the art style. Obviously they're not voiced by the original actors since its not an official project, but fans of the animated series will quickly recognize a lot of what's here and the love that went into making this an insane mod to play. You do need to own the original version of The Simpsons: Hit & Run on PC to play it, but it looks like a lot of fun with it's own original story to boot. The demo is available now as they're working on creating a longer version.

