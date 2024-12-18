Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: Sonic Dream Team, sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic Dream Team Releases Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Update

The Sonic mobile game Sonic Dream Team has a new update available now, as you can experience Shadow from Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Article Summary Sonic Dream Team update features playable Shadow from Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Unlock new abilities like Chaos Control and exclusive powers for Shadow.

Enjoy new music, collect Shadow-themed statues, and tackle fresh challenges.

Experience a reworked tutorial to ease new players into Sonic Dream Team.

SEGA released a new update for Sonic Dream Team today as they play up the hype for the upcoming release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie. The content for the game comes with a playable Shadow, new powers, new music, and several other additions and improvements for the Apple Arcade title. We have the finer details below as the update is live in the game.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Update

Playable Shadow & New Challenges

Dive into Tails' Challenges and take control of Shadow! Experience special Challenge levels, earn new rewards and unlock Shadow for use in Adventure.

Manipulate time with Shadow's special abilities, Chaos Control, and Chaos Shift. Lock enemies and the environment in place as you tear through levels to achieve your goal.

New Powers

Grab a new set of Powers to add to your loadouts through the new Shadow rewards!

Quick Grind, Perfect Jump, Chain Attack, and Perfect Boost are available for all characters, whilst Shadow can access the exclusive Double Chaos Shift, and Extended Chaos Control

New Music and Statues

Six new Shadow-themed statues and more fan-favorite music tracks have been added to Tails' Challenges for players to expand their collections.

New Tutorial

A fully reworked tutorial level has been added to help new players get to grips with the game. There's never been a better time to try Sonic Dream Team!

Sonic Dream Team

Sonic the Hedgehog is back in Sonic Dream Team! A game packed with non-stop action and thrilling adventures! The world is in peril! The evil Dr. Eggman has discovered The Reverie, an ancient device with the power to make dreams come true. Play as Sonic and friends as they speed through Eggman's twisted dreamscapes to thwart the doctor's latest quest for world domination! Join Sonic and friends as they dive deep into a bizarre world of dreams! Unravel an original and captivating storyline while taking command of six dynamic, playable characters. With their unique abilities, dash, climb, and fly your way to victory against the infamous Eggman! Get ready to race through mind-bending dream worlds that include wall-running, gravity changes, and more! Your mission: fight to rescue your friends and battle Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true. Complete missions, fight bosses, and find toys of your favorite Sonic characters to add to your ever-growing collection!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!