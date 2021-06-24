Sonic Mania & Sonic Mania Plus Come To The Epic Games Store

SEGA and Epic Games revealed today that both Sonic Mania and the DLC Sonic Mania Plus have both been added to the Epic Games Store. Right now, as we're writing this, you can snag the primary game absolutely free on the EGS for everyone to play and add to their library. meanwhile, the DLC is available for $5, which adds in two more characters beyond Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. You get Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel, as well as a new Encore mode. It's kind of an awesome deal for people on the platform to get as this was an amazing throwback title that we enjoyed when it first came out, and the DLC was pretty cool to check out too as it added a new challenge and depth to the game. They didn't specify how long it would be free, but based on prior releases, we're guessing it won't be tomorrow.

Developed by Christian Whitehead, Headcannon and PagodaWest Games in collaboration with SEGA of America, Sonic Mania celebrates the best of Classic Sonic, pushing the envelope forward with stunning 60 FPS gameplay and pixel-perfect physics. Players can experience explosively fast speeds as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles' brute strength. With an exciting new twist on classic zones, players can relive their favorite Sonic moments while fighting new bosses and Dr. Eggman's evil robot army. Additionally, the Encore DLC pack for the definitive Sonic Mania experience, Sonic Mania Plus, is available on the Epic Games Store for $4.99. Developed by Hyperkinetic Studios in collaboration with Sonic Team, Sonic Mania Plus adds two iconic characters from past Sonic games, Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel, and an Encore mode that provides a fresh look to familiar zones with new challenges and layouts for new and veteran players alike.