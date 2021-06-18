Sonic The Card Game By Steamforged Games Available For Pre-Order

If you like chili dogs, running really fast, and collecting rings, you might be a hedgehog, but also you've probably had a bit of trouble doing some of these things during the pandemic. However, something that's slowly been made easier over time since the vaccines were announced is tabletop gaming, and card games especially. To sate your urge for rings, expensive sneaker replacements, and chili dogs, Steamforged Games has announced that their upcoming card game, Sonic the Card Game, is available for preorder!

In Sonic the Card Game, players lay out random cards to build levels styled, in a fashion, similarly to world levels from the classic Sonic the Hedgehog video games. After that, players aim to race through these levels and collect coins in the process, which they can then save or use on victory points and/or power-up effects.

From the press announcement from Steamforged Games:

Choose your character from Sonic and his friends, then race through levels built by laying out random cards. Collect rings that are worth points, and power-ups you can either save for points or play for bonus effects. Whoever gets the most points, wins! But there's a catch. Each round, a new card is drawn at random and added to the level. Before that card is revealed, every player has to decide (in secret!) whether to keep racing or retire. Keep racing, and you might hit the jackpot and bag enough points to win! Easy, right? Not so fast. The next card could be an enemy waiting to ambush you and end your chance at victory!

Ultimately, this game is all aboutthe bluff. Maybe the card you wish to put down is something worth lying to opponents about as a means to misdirect, but maybe it'll benefit you to be honest about it. Who knows?

What do you think about Sonic the Card Game by Steamforged Games? The game preorders at a price point of $19.95 on their website. Are you a fan of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise? Let us know what you think in the comments below!