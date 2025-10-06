Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: International Olympic Committee, IOC, olympics, The Olympics

Sonic The Hedgehog Becomes Part Of Olympics Branding

The International Olympic Committee has teame dup with SEGA to bring Sonic the Hedgehog to the Olympics in a new branding campaign

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan will debut Sonic-themed promotional materials and visuals.

SEGA and the IOC plan a full Sonic x Olympic merchandise collection launching in 2026.

The collaboration aims to combine Olympic values with Sonic’s universal gaming appeal worldwide.

SEGA has teamed up with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for a new multi-year licensing agreement, as Sonic the Hedgehog will be part of the branding for the Olympics. Specifically for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, as part of the imagery, which you can see here, includes a poster with Sonic on a snowboard as part of the promotion. But the two entities are currently seeking partners for a full merchandise collection to launch in 2026. While the finer details have not been revealed, we assume this will carry into 2028 with the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Its honestly pretty clever, and whenever they create video visuals for this, we're betting that incorporating the rings will make for a cool visual. We have more info below and a couple of quotes from both parties about the branding.

Sonic the Hedgehog x The Olympics

The first look at the upcoming "Five Rings" collaboration is available now, featuring the Olympic rings with a supersonic Sonic the Hedgehog spin. This sneak peek into the custom art highlights the connection with Sonic and the core Olympic values, including excellence, respect and friendship. SEGA & IOC are seeking key partners for a full merchandise collection to launch in 2026. Through the forging of the agreement with the International Olympic Committee, SEGA and the IOC will explore opportunities to license the designs for select merchandise collaborations, inviting like-minded brands to join in this unique fusion of sports and video games.

"We're committed to fostering respectful and inclusive communities across the globe at SEGA," said Shuji Utsumi, President and COO, Representative Director of SEGA Corporation. "Partnering with the International Olympic Committee allows us to bring those values to the forefront, especially with the Five Rings program, and celebrate the innovative and diverse spirit both of these brands promote."

"The IOC is delighted to unite with SEGA for this exciting new chapter for the Olympic brand, embracing the power of storytelling and innovation to engage audiences globally," said Elisabeth Allaman, Deputy Managing Director IOC TMS. "By combining the universally recognized Olympic rings with the beloved character of Sonic, we are creating fresh opportunities for fans of all ages to experience the spirit of sport and play in new and memorable ways.

