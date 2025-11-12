Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Pac-Man, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Pac-Man World 2, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac
Sonic The Hedgehog Makes a Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac Crossover
Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac has a new crossover available now, as players can now dress up as Sonic the Hedgehog and more in the game
Bandai Namco and SEGA have come together for a new crossover, as Sonic the Hedgehog has made his way into Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac. This is literally just a fun little event featuring two iconic characters in one game, as you can get several cosmetics, new stages based on Green Hill Zone, and more. We have the details and a trailer here as they are available now as a DLC purchase.
Sonic the Hedgehog Collaboration Set
The Sonic the Hedgehog Collaboration Set introduces a brand-new area of Pac-Land to explore called South Pac-Island and adds three new levels, or "Acts," that deliver fast-paced and Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired gameplay. The new levels will also delight players by featuring gameplay mechanics from Sonic the Hedgehog, including 360-degree loop-de-loop, springs and dash rings. There are also guest appearances by enemies Moto Bug, Buzz Bomber, and the mad doctor himself, Dr. Eggman, featured in an epic boss battle with a surprise appearance from a certain blue hedgehog to lend a helping "spin dash." The DLC also includes 20 collectible figures featuring beloved Sonic characters such as Shadow and Tails to decorate the Pac-Village in-game, along with a new stylish Sonic the Hedgehog costume where Pac–Man dons Sonic's iconic blue spikes, gloves, and red shoes.
Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac
Pac-Man World 2 has been modernized, enhanced, and upgraded! The fan favorite returns as Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac! The Ghosts snuck into Pac-Village and stole the Golden Fruit, unwittingly freeing the all-powerful ghost king, Spooky! Pac-Man must venture across Pac-Land to reclaim the Golden Fruit and put a stop to the dastardly Spooky! With modern graphics, expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting – it's the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe.
Run, chomp, butt-bounce, and more to meet Pac-Land's challenge and charm! From B-Doing Tree Tops to ice skating in Snowy Mountain, and taking aim from the PAC-Marine deep in the Ocean. Rev roll in Paradise Meadows, Flutter jump over lava in the Volcano, and PAC-Dot attack through Ghost Island! Pac-Man is ready for action! With modern graphics, expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting – it's the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe. But Re-Pac means more: new actions for Pac-Man, updated boss battles, characters, collectables, customizations, and even a two-player mode!