Sonic The Hedgehog Makes a Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac Crossover

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac has a new crossover available now, as players can now dress up as Sonic the Hedgehog and more in the game

Article Summary Sonic the Hedgehog crossover DLC brings new levels and costumes to Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac

Explore South Pac-Island with three fast-paced Sonic-themed acts and game mechanics

Battle classic Sonic enemies like Moto Bug, Buzz Bomber, and Dr. Eggman in new boss fights

Collect 20 Sonic character figures and style Pac-Man in Sonic’s iconic look for extra fun

Bandai Namco and SEGA have come together for a new crossover, as Sonic the Hedgehog has made his way into Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac. This is literally just a fun little event featuring two iconic characters in one game, as you can get several cosmetics, new stages based on Green Hill Zone, and more. We have the details and a trailer here as they are available now as a DLC purchase.

Sonic the Hedgehog Collaboration Set

The Sonic the Hedgehog Collaboration Set introduces a brand-new area of Pac-Land to explore called South Pac-Island and adds three new levels, or "Acts," that deliver fast-paced and Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired gameplay. The new levels will also delight players by featuring gameplay mechanics from Sonic the Hedgehog, including 360-degree loop-de-loop, springs and dash rings. There are also guest appearances by enemies Moto Bug, Buzz Bomber, and the mad doctor himself, Dr. Eggman, featured in an epic boss battle with a surprise appearance from a certain blue hedgehog to lend a helping "spin dash." The DLC also includes 20 collectible figures featuring beloved Sonic characters such as Shadow and Tails to decorate the Pac-Village in-game, along with a new stylish Sonic the Hedgehog costume where Pac–Man dons Sonic's iconic blue spikes, gloves, and red shoes.

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac

Pac-Man World 2 has been modernized, enhanced, and upgraded! The fan favorite returns as Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac! The Ghosts snuck into Pac-Village and stole the Golden Fruit, unwittingly freeing the all-powerful ghost king, Spooky! Pac-Man must venture across Pac-Land to reclaim the Golden Fruit and put a stop to the dastardly Spooky! With modern graphics, expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting – it's the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe.

Run, chomp, butt-bounce, and more to meet Pac-Land's challenge and charm! From B-Doing Tree Tops to ice skating in Snowy Mountain, and taking aim from the PAC-Marine deep in the Ocean. Rev roll in Paradise Meadows, Flutter jump over lava in the Volcano, and PAC-Dot attack through Ghost Island! Pac-Man is ready for action! With modern graphics, expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting – it's the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe. But Re-Pac means more: new actions for Pac-Man, updated boss battles, characters, collectables, customizations, and even a two-player mode!

