Sky: Children Of The Light Launches Alice In Wonderland Event

Sky: Children Of The Light has a new event happening the next few weeks, as Alice’s Wonderland Cafe is now live in the game

Article Summary Experience Sky: Children of the Light's magical Alice in Wonderland event live until January 12.

Join whimsical adventures, jam with the Mad Hatter, and host tea parties in Wonderland Cafe.

Collect Wonderland-inspired cosmetics and snowflake currency hidden in the cafe.

Use the Wonderland Cafe Corridor prop for continued access even after the event ends.

Indie game developer and publisher thatgamecompany has a new event in Sky: Children Of The Light, as they have launched an Alice in Wonderland event. The event is called Alice's Wonderland Cafe and will be running all the way until January 12, as they bring the world of the novel to the game in a unique way. The world of the game has been transformed into a topsy-turvy wonderland full of holiday decor and activities you can take part in. We have more info here and the trailer above.

Alice's Wonderland Cafe

Players can dive headfirst into the enchanting Wonderland Café, where oversized furnishings, quirky Spirits, and an array of whimsical adventures await. Sky kids can team up with the eccentric Mad Hatter for an energetic jam session, host tea parties for Wonderland's curious guests, and navigate through perplexing mazes – all while uncovering delightful surprises.

Curious New Adventures: Undertake tasks assigned by event Spirits in the Wonderland Café and earn event currency.

Undertake tasks assigned by event Spirits in the Wonderland Café and earn event currency. Exclusive Cosmetics: Discover charming, Wonderland-inspired cosmetics like a stacked hat, a teacup bathtub, and a vibrant yellow dress inspired by Lewis Carroll's original story.

Discover charming, Wonderland-inspired cosmetics like a stacked hat, a teacup bathtub, and a vibrant yellow dress inspired by Lewis Carroll's original story. Hidden Treasures: Explore the café and collect snowflake-shaped currency scattered throughout the area.

Explore the café and collect snowflake-shaped currency scattered throughout the area. Convenient Portal: Revisit the Wonderland escape again with the Wonderland Café Corridor prop for access even after the event concludes.

Sky: Children of the Light continues to enchant players with its cozy, heartfelt events like Sky x Alice's Wonderland Café, inviting players to journey through breathtaking realms, forge genuine connections, and spread light in a world that feels alive with wonder.

Sky: Children of the Light

Sky: Children of the Light is a peaceful, award-winning MMO from the creators of Journey. Explore a beautifully animated kingdom across seven realms and create enriching memories with other players in this delightful puzzle-adventure game.

