Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dadum The Dice, Pablo Picazo

Dadum The Dice Announced For Steam Release in 2026

Saving the world one dice movement at a time, the tactical puzzle adventure Dadum The Dice will be released on PC via Steam in 2026

Article Summary Dadum The Dice is a 3D tactical puzzle adventure set for Steam release in 2026 by indie dev Pablo Picazo.

Guide a sentient die through handcrafted worlds, outsmarting enemies and solving strategic puzzles.

Features fresh mechanics, varied enemies, themed worlds, and engaging, short progression-driven levels.

Emphasizes clever, accessible gameplay with isometric 3D board-game visuals and no random chance elements.

Solo indie game developer and publisher Pablo Picazo has revealed that their new game, Dadum The Dice, will be coming out on Steam sometime next year. If you haven't seen this game before, this is a new 3D tactical puzzle adventure where you play a die in a die-centric world, moving square by square, trying to rid the world of evil dice. Strategically roll toward the best number to take out enemies and clear paths in an effort to restore the world to its former glory. Enjoy the trailer here as we now wait to learn more about its release.

Dadum The Dice

Dadum The Dice is an immersive adventure where players guide Dadum, a sentient die, through handcrafted worlds by using the number on each face to determine movement and actions. Every turn matters: players must rotate, plan, and outsmart enemies while preventing evil from returning to the world. The game delivers a constantly evolving experience, introducing new mechanics such as special tiles, enemy dice, bosses, and themed environments to keep gameplay fresh and engaging. Designed to be strategic rather than punishing, it strikes a balance between casual and mid-core puzzle design—clever, varied, and satisfying without overwhelming difficulty. Appealing to players who enjoy discovery-driven progression, modern isometric aesthetics, and puzzles built around smart mechanics rather than repetition or luck, Dadum The Dice offers a polished, accessible adventure. It focuses on variety, surprise, and reward, creating a uniquely dynamic puzzle game where curiosity drives the journey forward.

Strategic movement and rotation as you outsmart enemies across handcrafted worlds.

Constantly refreshed gameplay with new mechanics, enemies, bosses, and themed areas.

Short, engaging levels built around progression, discovery, and surprise.

Clever but accessible challenge—strategic without being punishing.

Polished isometric 3D style inspired by modern board-game aesthetics.

No randomness: the die is the character, not a luck-based mechanic.

Puzzle fans seeking dynamic, discovery-driven gameplay.

Players want engaging but approachable challenges.

Fans of modern, isometric, board-game-inspired visuals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!