Soulmask Announces Free DLC For Early Access Next Week

In a weird kind of content release, Soulmask will be getting a free DLC while the game is still in Early Access, with version 1.0 looming

Article Summary Soulmask is releasing the free Golden Legend DLC on June 5 during Early Access.

Version 1.0 for Soulmask is teased as coming soon after this anniversary content update.

Players survive, build, and recruit tribesmen in a dynamic world filled with ancient mysteries.

Unique masks, combat styles, and advanced AI tribesmen create a fresh survival experience.

Indie game developer CampFire Studio and publisher Qooland Games have pushed up the Early Access release date for their game Soulmask. Marking the game's first anniversary since the EA release, the Golden Legend DLC will be released on June 5 as free content for the game, as the team hinted at Version 1.0's release coming up soon. We have a trailer here showing off the content to come this Thursday.

Soulmask

In Soulmask, players assume the role of the last one, blessed with a mystical mask, tasked with surviving in a land rich in enigmatic beliefs and ancient civilizations. Start with nothing and embark on a quest to explore, build, recruit tribesmen, and ultimately unravel the veiled truths of this world's past civilizations. As players navigate through a world bustling with diverse, lifelike creatures, the question arises: will you rise as the apex hunter or fall prey to the wilderness? Master the art of survival, learn from your environment, and ascend the food chain while steering clear of dangers like ferocious black panthers.

Soulmask introduces a revolutionary AI system for managing intelligent tribesmen, enabling players to efficiently handle tasks like farming, production, and defense. From automatically satisfying their needs to helping with inventory management, tribesmen can add to the experience instead of becoming a chore. This innovative approach allows players to lead their tribe without getting bogged down in mundane management details. The game provides eight different types of weapons and boasts an array of 58 combat styles and skills, each reflecting real-world physics. Whether you prefer the brute force of a giant sword or the of gauntlets, Soulmask offers a combat experience tailored to every player's style. Players can collect an array of unique masks, each with their own traits and abilities that change the game in a variety of ways allowing players to shape their exploration and combat to their own style.

