Soulslike ARPG AI Limit Drops New Trailer With Pre-Order

Check out the latest trailer for the Soulslike ARPG game AI Limit, as the game is now available for pre-order on PS5 and Steam

Article Summary Discover AI Limit's new trailer as pre-orders begin for PS5 and Steam release on March 27.

Explore Havenswell as a Blader, seeking truth in a monster-infested world.

Battle colossal beasts and powerful enemies using respawn powers and strategic gameplay.

Dive into AI Limit's free Steam demo to experience the post-apocalyptic adventure first-hand.

Sense Games and CE-Asia revealed that they had put their latest game, AI Limit, up for pre-order with a brand-new trailer. The trailer itself, which you can watch here, shows off more content and mechanics from the upcoming Soulslike ARPG, as you fight for the survival of civilization in a post-apocalyptic future. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out on PC via Steam and PS5 on March 27, and if you can't wait that long, there's a free demo on Steam right now.

AI Limit

After the sudden yet mysterious collapse of the artificial ecosystem, natural disasters and wars ensued, the civilization was wiped out. And in the centuries that followed, a strange substance known as the Mud spread everywhere, and monsters emerged. You will step into the last city of mankind – Havenswell, exploring cold and damp sewers, layers of slums, sky city above the lake, etc., seeking the truth about the destruction of civilization in monster-infested ruins. Travel through wonders, face mysterious and deadly enemies, and put an end to an eerie and desperate history.

Blader has the appearance of human, but it is actually a new life form created by mysterious technology. With their own missions, they embark on a lonely and dangerous journey, and with the power of the Branches, they respawn after fatal death. Now that the Branches have been destroyed, you, as one of the Bladers, will have to search for and repair the Branches all over the city. You will meet humans and fellow Bladers who are also in dire straits, feel their joys and sorrows, as well as their faith in despair, and together uncover the truth behind the plagues and disasters.

Warriors who lose themselves and degenerate into crazy beasts; A killing machine who walks the skies covered in razor-sharp blades; The colossal beasts trampling on the earth, ravaging cities with collisions and explosions You will need to challenge the powerful beasts from multiple forces in death and rebirth over and over again, catching the breaks from the fierce attacks and going all out to win and continue the journey to the end of the world.

