Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Novice Flow, Rising Tide, Sous Raccoon

Sous Raccoon Adds New Content in Early Access Update

Sous Raccoon has been given a new update while the game is in Early Access, giving players a third new stage and additional content

Article Summary Sous Raccoon gets a major Early Access update with a new third stage and extra in-game content.

Step into the chaos as Elmo, an unruly raccoon sous chef battling monsters and kitchen mayhem.

Enjoy co-op play, unique upgrades, and replayable roguelike action in this genre-bending indie game.

Absurd humor and challenging kitchen management keep every run fresh, frantic, and irresistibly fun.

Indie game developer Novice Flow and publisher Rising Tide have released a new update for their upcoming game Sous Raccoon while it's in Early Access. The update gives players a new third stage to play in, along with soem additional content, as they expand the title to show more of the content that will be in the final version. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the update is live on Steam.

Sous Raccoon

In Sous Raccoon, players step into the paws of Elmo, an unruly raccoon sous chef caught in a kitchen that refuses to stay calm. The head chef, a fiery and tyrannical Viking known simply as Chef, has a short temper—and when he gets mad, the sous chef gets fired… adorable raccoon or not! Blending humor, hardcore gameplay, cozy vibes, and chaotic kitchen management, Sous Raccoon draws from multiple inspirations to create a truly genre-bending adventure.

Serving under the temperamental Chef, Elmo must keep the kitchen running even as things spiral into chaos. Customers can—and most likely will—be attacked by monsters and even die, leaving poor Elmo responsible for keeping the restaurant hygienic… which, unfortunately, includes disposing of the bodies before the other guests lose their appetites. Each new stage introduces increasingly unexpected challenges, keeping the gameplay loop balanced and exciting as players upgrade their plucky raccoon hero.

Adorably Hardcore: Cute cooking mechanics collide with challenging roguelike gameplay in a chaotic, genre-bending kitchen adventure.

Cute cooking mechanics collide with challenging roguelike gameplay in a chaotic, genre-bending kitchen adventure. Cooperative Mayhem: Team up with friends to keep the restaurant afloat, or watch everything spiral into chaos as friendships are put to the test.

Team up with friends to keep the restaurant afloat, or watch everything spiral into chaos as friendships are put to the test. Hilarious Antics: Despite the pressures of running a restaurant, Sous Raccoon keeps things lighthearted with absurd situations and over-the-top hijinks.

Despite the pressures of running a restaurant, Sous Raccoon keeps things lighthearted with absurd situations and over-the-top hijinks. Endless Replayability: Random upgrades available from the merchant each day allow players to experiment with new strategies during every run.

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