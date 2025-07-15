Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Magic Pockets, Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening

Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the new gameplay trailer for Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening, as the title is still on track for an August release

Article Summary Watch the new gameplay trailer for Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening, ahead of its August release.

Experience the story as Cobra in a faithful action platformer adaptation of the classic anime.

Battle enemies across exotic planets using Cobra’s iconic Psychogun, gadgets, and special moves.

Play solo or in 2-player co-op with multiple difficulty options and thrilling boss fights.

Indie game developer Magic Pockets and publisher Microids have finally released a proper gameplay trailer for Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening, giving us a better look at the title ahead of release. Up until now, its been a lot of anime and promises of what the game will be. Now we get to see it in action, as we're getting what will essentially be a faithful adaptation of the original anime's first twelve episodes. Enjoy the trailer here as the game arrives for PC and all three major consoles on August 26, 2025.

Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening

Play as Cobra, the space pirate, in an action platformer adapted from the famous anime series. Along with Lady Armaroid, your loyal partner, and equipped with your iconic Psychogun, you must solve a mysterious threat hanging over the entire universe. Travel from planet to planet to save three enigmatic sisters, whose fate is tied up with a fabulous treasure sought by the Pirate Guild. You will need to shrewdly use Cobra's weapons and gadgets to defeat your enemies and complete the levels filled with obstacles and traps, which will be no pushover for our space rogue.

A Faithful Adaptation: Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening is the first video-game adaptation of Cobra on modern platforms. It covers the first 12 episodes of the famous anime series, remaining true to its spirit with the moments of bravery and humor that made it so special.

Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening is the first video-game adaptation of Cobra on modern platforms. It covers the first 12 episodes of the famous anime series, remaining true to its spirit with the moments of bravery and humor that made it so special. A Thrilling SF World: Immerse yourself in this amazing SF-Space Opera world as you embark on your adventure as a fearsome, charismatic hero. Over the course of this epic journey, you will cross paths with colorful characters like the Royal Sisters and the terrifying Crystal Bowie – Cobra's nemesis.

Immerse yourself in this amazing SF-Space Opera world as you embark on your adventure as a fearsome, charismatic hero. Over the course of this epic journey, you will cross paths with colorful characters like the Royal Sisters and the terrifying Crystal Bowie – Cobra's nemesis. An Action Platformer Crossover: Visit a multitude of exotic planets across levels filled with traps that will test your skills to the limit. With Cobra's superhuman abilities, you will need to relentlessly run, jump, and climb, and make sure you use all the means at your disposal to take out your enemies.

Visit a multitude of exotic planets across levels filled with traps that will test your skills to the limit. With Cobra's superhuman abilities, you will need to relentlessly run, jump, and climb, and make sure you use all the means at your disposal to take out your enemies. Equipped To The Nines: Master Cobra's iconic weapons, such as the awesome Psychogun and the Colt Python 77, to destroy the opponents on your heels, as well as his famous gadgets like the cigar and the grappling hook. You will need all of your arsenal to defeat the powerful bosses standing in your way.

Master Cobra's iconic weapons, such as the awesome Psychogun and the Colt Python 77, to destroy the opponents on your heels, as well as his famous gadgets like the cigar and the grappling hook. You will need all of your arsenal to defeat the powerful bosses standing in your way. Solo & Multiplayer Modes: Explore story mode by choosing from the three difficulty levels, allowing veterans of the genre to take on a challenge worthy of their skills, while those who simply want to enjoy the story can play without major obstacles. You can also try to escape your enemies in a 2-player co-op mode.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!