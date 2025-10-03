Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BlueGooGames, Kwalee, Space Chef

Space Chef Confirmed For PC & Console Release This Month

Space Chef has an official launch date as the game will be out on PC and consoles later this month, with a free Steam demo out now

Article Summary Space Chef launches October for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Play as a space chef exploring alien worlds, collecting bizarre ingredients, and cooking cosmic dishes.

Manage your own customizable space trailer restaurant with flexible gameplay modes and decor options.

Meet quirky nebula residents, complete side quests, and unravel mysteries on your culinary adventure.

Indie game developer BlueGooGames and publisher Kwalee have revealed the official release date for their upcoming game, Space Chef. After being teased a few months back, the devs have confirmed the game will launch for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles, on October 28, 2025. In the meantime, the game also has a free demo for you to play on Steam, giving you a few hours fo content to really geta feel for the title. Enjoy the latest trailer here as well!

Space Chef

A three-course meal of an adventure: restaurant manager, light survival RPG, and life sim, all set in the zany universe of the Horseshoe Nebula. As the galaxy's (soon to be) premiere chef, it's up to you to seek out the finest ingredients from alien planets, cook delicious dishes, and serve them to customers in the comfort of your fully-customisable space trailer.

Explore Alien Worlds: There's a whole universe of ingredients out there… if they don't eat you first. Explore distant planets, derelict space stations, and your own basement for plants, critters, and other tasty morsels. Along the way, you'll come across space pirates, ancient ruins, and a suspiciously high number of recently abandoned restaurants. Keep an eye out for rare resources (and bits of random junk) that you can use to upgrade your gear, kitchen equipment, and spaceship.

