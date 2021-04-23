Space Commander: War & Trade Will Come To Switch This May

Home Net Games has another game coming to the Nintendo Switch as Space Commander: War & Trade will drop in May. The game is already out on Steam and has been doing pretty okay, although there are some mixed reviews on the title. Basically, it's a single-player sim in space as you'll run your own fleet in the middle of a trade war, where you'll explore the galaxy and trade goods with others while protecting your own personal interests. You can check out the trailer below as the game will drop on May 13th, 2021.

Build your fleet from an array of specialized ship classes! Choose from fast and maneuverable fighters to heavy bombers and large transporters. Customize and upgrade your vessels to fit your unique playstyle. Gather experience and upgrade your Commander Skills to be more efficient in combat and trade.

Find your path. Go for the action with Delta Merc. Join the honorable space rangers and be the strong arm of the law. If you prefer a more peaceful job, then consider linking up with Motus — a transport company providing various escort and profitable trading missions. Break the law and become a space pirate with Syndicate — a ruffian group of smugglers that focus on attacking ships throughout the galaxy. By gathering reputation points for each faction, you'll gain access to more challenging and profitable missions.

Implemented economy, diverse station wares, and trade systems add another layer to the gameplay. Managing fuel usage and discovering the best trade route is crucial for running a successful transport business. If you earn enough credits, you'll be able to buy your own space stations and build specialized production modules. Explore the furthest corners of the galaxy with our expanse module generating countless star systems that are waiting to be discovered by you.