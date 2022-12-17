Space Raiders In Space Arrives On Xbox In January

RedDeer.Games announced this week they will be taking on publishing duties for Space Raiders In Space when it comes to Xbox. The game had previously been released for PC back in 2020, and since then has earned a bit of a cult audience for meshing tower defense, wave attacks, roguelike, and squad management mechanics. Now you'll be able to experience the game on Xbox consoles when they release it on January 13th, 2023.

Space Raiders in Space is a wave defense roguelike based around 5 orders: Attack, Defend, Cower, Search, and Build. Command your almost competent crew to loot weapons and supplies, build defenses, and fight their way through the Bugpocalypse. Have your raiders scavenge materials from their surroundings and use them to design and build elaborate fortifications, hopefully keeping your crew a safe distance from the bugs' sharp and stabby parts. With over a dozen defensives, there are many build strategies to explore. Your crew is armed with enthusiasm and a bunch of weapons (assuming you have been looting), but not much intelligence. Issue commands to individuals or the group as a whole, then hope they know how to follow instructions. It's up to you to tell them when to search, what to build, how to fight, and more. Or else they'll all die horribly violent deaths, Probably that second thing.

Simplicty with Depth – The orders you can give are simple – the strategies you can achieve with them are surprisingly complex.

– The orders you can give are simple – the strategies you can achieve with them are surprisingly complex. Challenging Maps – As you loot your way through the galaxy, the different locations you explore will present unique tactical challenges for you to conquer via clever use of weapons, fortifications, and orders.

– As you loot your way through the galaxy, the different locations you explore will present unique tactical challenges for you to conquer via clever use of weapons, fortifications, and orders. Unique weapons – Penetrating Crossbows, Slashing Swords, Armour-piercing Snipers, Crushing Hammers, and many more weapon categories, each with multiple tiers and rarities.

– Penetrating Crossbows, Slashing Swords, Armour-piercing Snipers, Crushing Hammers, and many more weapon categories, each with multiple tiers and rarities. Super Time Stop Powers – Pause the game mid-combat to evaluate your strategy and give orders. It will help, but sometimes the bugs are just too much.

– Pause the game mid-combat to evaluate your strategy and give orders. It will help, but sometimes the bugs are just too much. Tough Decisions – comic book encounters at the start of each location will test your sanity. We recommend you don't look over the edge of the abyss.

– comic book encounters at the start of each location will test your sanity. We recommend you don't look over the edge of the abyss. Danger Everywhere – Your crew are strong but can be quite fragile. Be careful not to let the bugs too close to them, or you may lose one. If they get knocked down too often, they won't stand back up!

– Your crew are strong but can be quite fragile. Be careful not to let the bugs too close to them, or you may lose one. If they get knocked down too often, they won't stand back up! Leaderboard! – reach the top 5 ranks on the leaderboard and be memorialized on the main menu for all to see!