Spearow Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Will It Be Shiny?

Tonight, Spearow Spotlight Hour will run in Pokémon GO from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. As with every week, trainers are wondering if the spotlighted spawn will be available in its Shiny form. Bleeding Cool is here to report on the full details of this Spearow event, with tips on how to maximize this hour based on your goals.

Spearow will unfortunately not be available in its Shiny form. Shiny Spearow is one of the few remaining Kanto Pokémon to not yet get this release. Spotlight Hours, with few exceptions, don't seem to be where Niantic prefers to unveil a Pokémon's Shiny variant, but in a game that is known for keeping trainers on their toes, it's always worth investigating every week.

That said, while Spearow was once a common spawn, those days seem to be in the past as Niantic adds more new Generations of Pokémon to the game. As far as Flying-type common encounters go, Pidgey, Tailow, Starly, and Pidove all seem more common than Spearow these days. Because of this, new trainers may not yet have a Fearow. This Spotlight Hour will take care of that, so if Spearow has become uncommon for you, it may be a good idea to use Pinap Berries on these encounters.

The bonus for Spearow Spotlight Hour is double evolution XP. This is a bonus that takes time to maximize on due to the extended evolution animation, so trainers will have to pick if they'd rather hunt Spearow or grind XP. Our tip is that if you are not yet level 40 and are already content with your Spearow and Fearow collection, throw on a Lucky Egg and spend the hour evolving up random catches that you were planning on transferring.

Next week, the Shiny-capable Skitty will be the focus of Spotlight Hour. Stay tuned for our report.