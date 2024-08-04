Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mountaintop Studios, Spectre Divide

Spectre Divide Releases New High-Action Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Spectre Divide as Mountaintop Studios shows off more of the gameplay for the title.

Article Summary Spectre Divide's new gameplay trailer showcases fast-paced FPS action with innovative mechanics.

Mountaintop Studios introduces Duality: control two bodies in real-time for strategic depth.

Engage in 3v3 tactical FPS battles with unique maps, future tech arsenal, and intense gunplay.

Immerse in Spectre Divide's anime-inspired world, climb leaderboards, and customize your competitors.

Indie game developer and publisher Mountaintop Studios has released a new action-packed gameplay trailer for Spectre Divide. The trailer runs under two minutes, but they fill a lot in that time as they show off the FPS gameplay and mechanics, which are inspired by about half a dozen titles. Enjoy the trailer as the team is still testing the game out, with more testing that will arrive before the game eventually comes to Early Access somewhere down the road.

Spectre Divide

Spectre Divide is a competitive 3v3 tactical FPS that advances the genre forward with Duality, a game mechanic that intuitively keeps players engaged in the small-team format. While there are three players per team, each player will control a "Spectre," a second body they can freely swap between in real-time. This deepens the tactical options available during a gunfight, allowing players to protect both points in the game's take on classic Attacker/Defender bombsite defusal, quickly cover teammates by switching to the body nearest to them, and more. It also gives them an opportunity for redemption when one body is defeated. The team at Mountaintop Studios set out to deliver a tactical FPS experience that could emulate the depth of 5v5 matches while maintaining the feeling of closeness and camaraderie that only small team formats can provide. Every aspect of Spectre Divide's design, from the 3v3 format to gunplay, map design, and more, was chosen from the start with that goal in mind.

DUALITY: ONE MIND, TWO BODIES – One mind, two bodies. Freely swap between your second body—called a Spectre —at any moment to outplay the enemy team. Duality is at the core of Spectre Divide, threaded through every gameplay detail, including maps, weapons, and utility.

One mind, two bodies. Freely swap between your second body—called a —at any moment to outplay the enemy team. Duality is at the core of Divide, threaded through every gameplay detail, including maps, weapons, and utility. CRAFTED FOR 3v3 COMPETITION – Take turns as Attackers and Defenders to plant or defuse the ZEUS device across 2-site maps. Compete solo or with your team in Ranked to prove your skill.

Take turns as Attackers and Defenders to plant or defuse the ZEUS device across 2-site maps. Compete solo or with your team in Ranked to prove your skill. TENSE, TACTICAL, GUNPLAY – Get the most from your loadout with true-to-crosshair accuracy that lets you shoot on the move with aim-down-sights (ADS) gameplay.

Get the most from your loadout with true-to-crosshair accuracy that lets you shoot on the move with aim-down-sights (ADS) gameplay. FUTURE TECH ARSENAL – Sponsors supply the different kits of future tech you can use in combat—like the Partition, Splinter Grenade, Nano Sphere, and much more. Each Sponsor is integrated with Duality, so think about your plays with two bodies in mind.

Sponsors supply the different kits of future tech you can use in combat—like the Partition, Splinter Grenade, Nano Sphere, and much more. Each Sponsor is integrated with Duality, so think about your plays with two bodies in mind. VISCERAL, ANIME-INSPIRED WORLD – Spectre Divide's style is rooted in sci-fi comic book art and the classic Japanese cel animation of the '90s. The style presents clean visual reads, perfect for executing next-level plays.

Divide's style is rooted in sci-fi comic book art and the classic Japanese cel animation of the '90s. The style presents clean visual reads, perfect for executing next-level plays. FORGE YOUR LEGACY – Compete with your Crew of 60 friends in a weekly, engagement-based competition to score the most points and move up the leaderboard. Personalize the look of your own pair of competitors and crush the competition in style.

