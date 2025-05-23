Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: BabelGames, Speed Rivals

Speed Rivals Releases Free Demo With Q3 2025 Launch Window

Give the new tabletop simulated racing game Speed Rivals a try with a free demo, as the team are eyeing a relkease this Fall

Article Summary Speed Rivals demo now available free on Steam with a Q3 2025 launch window set for Fall.

Combines classic tabletop slot racing with modern racing game action and strategy.

Features over 50 customizable vehicles, story mode, competitive multiplayer, and zen mode.

Race on legendary tracks or build your own with a powerful in-game track editor tool.

Indie game developer and publisher BabelGames has released a free demo for their latest racing game, Speed Rivals, as they are aiming for a Fall release. If yuou haven't seen the game before, this takes you back to the days of racing toy cars on tracks at home, as you're getting part tabletop sim and part racing game, meshed together for a fun kind of slot racing. The game has a free demo available right now on Steam for you to try while we wait for the team to provide a release date.

Speed Rivals

Speed Rivals is a fast-paced slot racing game where precision and strategy make the difference. Compete on frenetic tracks inspired by the golden age of Slot Racing, upgrade your vehicles and climb the ranks in tournaments to become the best driver. With an immersive story mode, a competitive multiplayer, and a zen mode in case you need to relax. Every turn is a challenge and every win a step closer to the top – do you have what it takes to dominate the track?

Stragetic Competition: High-speed races where precision is everything. Master acceleration, braking, and counterbalance to avoid derailing on sharp turns and stay in the fight for victory. Each track is designed to challenge your skills, offering an intense and thrilling experience.

Wide Selection & Customization: Over 50 unique vehicles, ranging from entry-level models to elite racing machines. Upgrade key components like the engine, tires, transmission, and turbo to optimize performance and adapt to different tracks and driving styles.

Legendary Tracks & Track Editor: Race on circuits inspired by iconic slot car tracks, featuring technical turns, high-speed straights, and challenging sections. Plus, the track editor lets you design and share your own custom tracks, fine-tuning every detail to create unique challenges.

Story Mode: Follow the journey of a rookie driver striving to make a name in the slot racing world. Compete in tournaments, earn reputation, unlock new cars, and prove you have what it takes to reach the top.

Follow the journey of a rookie driver striving to in the slot racing world. Compete in , earn reputation, unlock new cars, and prove you have what it takes to reach the top. Zen Mode: A stress-free mode where you can drive freely, with no time limits or rivals. Perfect for honing your skills, testing upgrades, and exploring track details at your own pace.

