SpiderHeck Adds Two New Game Modes In Latest Update The crew at tinyBuild Games have released a new update for SpiderHeck, and they have given the game two new modes to play on.

Developer Neverjam and publisher tinyBuild Games have released a new update for SpiderHeck as the game has two new modes to play. The two new modes are "Parkour," which will teat your skills hanging upsidedown and on scarry cliff edges, and "Map Editor," which is a PC-only addition that will let you build your own levels to fight on. The game also has some new weapons and accessories available that will pice things up. You can see more in the latest trailer below.

"SpiderHeck is a fast-paced couch co-op brawler where spiders battle it out in a deadly dance of chaos. Choose to take on waves of ferocious enemies as a lone wolf (spider), or join forces with your friends, then challenge them to a duel afterwards so you can gleefully watch them do a neat trick before they launch themselves face-first into the lava. What mode are you in the mood for today? Cut down waves of enemies or create modded duels; fight one-on-one or try to make it through the challenges—then try again, and again, and again… Alternatively, you can just spend your time putting cute hats on the spiders. Sure, you can play with your friends: co-op or against each other, local or online… But what if you don't have any friends? Don't worry, we're here to give you a big hug and let you know that there are tons of solo modes, too. And if you feel like making friends so you have someone to play with, use the quick search to find random opponents or visit our Discord channel. We've got everyone covered."

"The physics system here is so much more than just swinging from webs: do a somersault, push off of your opponent, swing your sword 360°, get stuck, wiggle your way out, and deal the killing blow as you land on your enemy's head. Now imagine all that but in zero gravity (yes, there's a level like that!). Each arena has its own unique features, and while some may help you, others will bring the pain. You're welcome to come up with a strategy in the beginning and stick to it, but you don't have to—just let inertia and random chance make your gameplay unpredictable. Use shotguns, rocket launchers, mines, and single-bladed or double-bladed laser swords to slash, crush, blow up and… oh, hang on, there's something else… it only takes one hit to kill in this game, which means that with certain weapons you might be offing yourself along with your enemies. We just figured we'd mention that, ya know."