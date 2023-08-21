Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Neverjam, SpiderHeck

SpiderHeck Releases New "Scrolls Of Heck" Update Today

The crew at tinyBuild Games and Neverjam have released a new update for SpiderHeck, giving you new options in Versus and more.

Indie game developer Neverjam and publisher tinyBuild Games have released a new update for SpiderHeck, as players can jump into the Scrolls of Heck. The update is two-fold as they have now given you several new options in Versus, as you can experiment with different game modes and take yourself and other players to new extremes. The other is that the menu has been given a bit of an overhaul to make a lot of things more accessible, as well as more islands available for you to visit. We got the rundown below as this update is now live.

SpiderHeck Menu

The game features an interactive menu in the form of different islands. Once you spawn your spider, you can navigate through it. To access certain game modes or look through customization options just land the spider on the island and stay there for a couple of seconds. From our experience, the most interesting footage comes from playing Versus or Wave Survival game modes, but feel free to explore any of the game modes. List of islands available:

Customization

Wave Survival (co-op PvE)

Versus (PvP)

Tiers of Heck (solo PvE challenges)

Parkour (solo parkour challenges)

Map Editor

Versus

Starting from this version, PvP matches work on dedicated servers. They are not selected automatically based on your ping, so, please, choose the one that seems to be closest to you before starting the match. You can do this in the Versus mode screen. If it's your first time playing SpiderHeck, we recommend a quick warm-up using the 'Casual' PvP preset. It's more forgiving and uses a less demanding set of maps. For recording purposes, we'd like to ask you to use any of the other presets. In our opinion 'Standard' is balanced the best. With this update, we will add maps with more interactable objects. After you get a taste of the game, we hardly recommend trying them out:

Burial

Prisms

Hinges

Colosseum

Hammer Time

Excavation

Drill

