Spirit Of The North 2 Confirmed For May 2025 Release

After only being teased a few months ago, Spirit of the North 2 has an officisal release date, set for Pc and consoles this May

Article Summary Spirit of the North 2 set for release this May for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Play as a fox with a raven companion exploring a vast, magical Nordic-inspired world.

Customize your fox, discover runes, and face challenging enemies in unique biomes.

Enjoy a dynamic soundtrack and captivating storyline as you save legendary guardians.

Indie game developer Infuse Studio and publisher Silver Lining Interactive revealed Spirit of the North 2 has an official release date happening in May. If you haven't checked it out yet, the game serves as a direct sequel to the original, as you play a lone fox with a raven companion exploring the wilds of this fantasy world and finding mysterious magic with Nordic origins. We have a new trailer for you to enjoy here asd the game will be released for PC via Steam, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 9, 2025.

Spirit of the North 2

In an ancient world left in ruin, embark on the journey of an isolated fox far from home. With the help of a wise raven companion, seek out the lost legendary guardians and release them from the grasp of the dark shaman, Grimnir. Roam freely through a vast and ancient open world, rich with long-forgotten history. Explore unique and visually captivating biomes, each with different challenges and secrets to uncover.

Discover potent runes that grant new abilities as your quest takes you from dense forests, through snow-capped peaks, and to dark and ancient crypts to save the lost guardians. Tailor your fox's appearance and skills to suit your playstyle, making each playthrough unique. Face off against formidable foes as you save the legendary guardian beasts in thrilling, puzzle-based encounters.

Create your own unique fox with extensive customization options.

Explore a stunning open world across many diverse regions.

Cleanse corrupted guardians in legendary encounters.

Acquire new abilities to overcome challenges.

Seek out powerful runes that grant you new abilities.

Explore the Northern Isles to a layered dynamic soundtrack that evolves and transitions as your adventure unfolds.

Expand on the beauty and lore of Spirit of the North in an inspiring new adventure.

