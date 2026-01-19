Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1047 Games, Splitgate, Splitgate: Arena Reloaded

Splitgate: Arena Reloaded Adds Arena Royale In Latest Update

Splitgate: Arena Reloaded has been given a new update this week, adding new maps and other items along with Arena Royale mode

Article Summary Splitgate: Arena Reloaded launches Arena Royale, a 24-player battle royale with respawns and fast-paced action.

New Arena Royale drops players into four biomes, including the Outskirts urban map for intense gameplay.

Update 2.2 introduces two new maps: Tri-Hard for aerial chaos and Runway inspired by neon-lit cityscapes.

Earn rewards in the Teabag Takeover limited event and unlock the prestigious Isotromic Mastery Camo.

Indie game developer and publisher 1047 Games has released a brand-new update this week for Splitgate: Arena Reloaded, as players can now join Arena Royale. The name kind of speaks for itself as this is a battle royale mode for the title, only this one has you competing against 24 players. We have more details about Update 2.2 for you below as the content is now live.

Splitgate: Arena Reloaded – Arena Royale

Arena Royale drops 24 players into one of four massive biomes, including the brand-new urban battleground, Outskirts, for fast-paced matches designed to incorporate arena shooter elements. The mode removes buy stations in favor of instant upgrades, includes respawning to get players back into action, and introduces Arena Events that bring classic arena objectives into the battle royale format. Splitgate: Arena Reloaded's Update 2.2 exemplifies 1047 Games' commitment to the arena shooter genre. Taking the best parts of arena shooters (fast movement, tight gunplay, quick respawns, and high action) and battle royales (variety, scale, epic finales, and high stakes), Arena Royale is the battle royale for arena shooter fans.

Two New Arena Maps

Tri-Hard – A high-flying arena built around launch portals and jump pads, turning every fight into aerial chaos. This map leans lighthearted and unhinged, and is all about risky plays, epic launches, and catching opponents off guard.

Runway – Set in a neon cityscape inspired by the energy of Shinjuku, Runway is designed around strong portal routes, fast rotations, and clear power positions that reward movement and aggression.

Teabag Takeover Event

You read that right. Teabag Takeover arrives on Friday, January 23! This new Limited Event is a celebration of a long-forgotten sign of respect. Some might even call it an elegant greeting, for a more civilized age. Players can jump into matches and teabag their opponents to earn points toward unlocking new teabag themed rewards.

Isotromic Mastery Camo

Awarded to players who unlock chase camos on every available weapon. If you see Isotromic in a match, you know that player put in the work.

Added Proximity Chat to Arena Royale.

A wide range of bug fixes, balance updates, and overall stability improvements.

