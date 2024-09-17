Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Retrovibe, Sleepwalking Potatoes, Sportal

Sportal Receives Announcement Trailer For 2025 Release

Retrovibe revealed their latest game on the way this week, as sports goes to a new extreme during an alternate 1950's in Sportal

Article Summary Discover Sportal, an indie retro FPS where sports gear becomes weaponry against 1950s-themed monsters.

Choose from spiked baseballs, explosive golf balls, and more to fight creatures in an alternate 1950s America.

Uncover clues in a mysterious, magical land to find out how a cinema trip turned into a surreal adventure.

Unlock and upgrade new weapons, outfits, and perks to face increasing challenges and try to find your way home.

Indie game developer Sleepwalking Potatoes and publisher Retrovibe have revealed their new game as sports get taken to the limit in Sportal. The game is a retro FPS title in which you'll have your choice of sports equipment to take out all sorts of horrible enemies in an alternative 195o's America. We have more info about the game below and the latest trailer above, as the game will be out sometime in 2025.

Sportal

Bat, Strike, Kick and Smack balls into monstrous menagerie in this retro sport themed fps roguelike, where you are sucked into a portal and emerge with a plethora of sport equipment repurposed into an arsenal of lethal weapons. Use a variety of sporting equipment to defeat hordes of monsters straight from 50's era creature features by launching spiked baseballs, lightning-infused hockey pucks, exploding golf balls, bladed bowling balls, and more.

Find clues as to what happened when you went to your favorite cinema in your favorite mall just to wake up in the magical land frequented by nasties that you only believed existed on celluloid.Pick up and upgrade the numerous clubs, bats, sticks and balls, outfits and perks to find the winning combinations of hardware and gear to have the best shot at getting rid of all the monstrosities thrown your way, and maybe, just maybe, you will have a chance to make it back home.

Whether it's spiked baseballs, explosive golf balls, lightning-infused hockey pucks, or razor-wire bowling balls, every piece of gear is a weapon waiting to be unleashed. And the further you progress, the more powerful upgrades you can collect to refine the monster-smashing arsenal. As players uncover the mystery of their surreal situation, they'll discover clues as to why a trip to the cinema turned into a portal-jumping, monster-fighting adventure. Unlock new weapons, outfits, and perks to face even tougher challenges as you attempt to fight your way back home—if you can survive the onslaught.

