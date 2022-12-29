Sports Story Offically Releases For Nintendo Switch

Indie developer and publisher Sidebar Games has officially released their latest game, Sports Story, onto the Nintendo Switch. This game has been teased for a few years now, as it was first revealed back in late 2019 and was originally slated to be out on the console in mid-2020. Then the pandemic hit, and like a lot of promised titles, got pushed back. Only this one was pushed a whole three years with barely a word about when it might see the light of day. Now you can enjoy it as it's available for download right now.

"Sports Story is a sports RPG like no other. Featuring a mix of sports and sporting activities wrapped up in one big story. With a multitude of characters to meet, you will make plenty of friends and enemies along the way. Your sporting destiny is in your own hands in this sports RPG like no other! Featuring a mix of sports and sporting activities wrapped up in one big story, you can engage in a variety of sporting and non-sporting activities, including tennis, golf, soccer, fishing, cricket, and volleyball. Plus, kick back at the mall with daily attractions, stores, and minigames. With a multitude of characters to meet, you will make plenty of friends and enemies along the way. Sports Story isn't just about sports; it's an all-out sporting adventure!"

  • Play and master eight unique golf courses. Rise through the ranks of the tennis world tour. Start your own soccer team. Your sporting destiny is in your own hands.
  • Travel by train, helicopter, and houseboat as you explore dungeons, abandoned ruins, and the mysterious Wildlands.
  • Raise your Sporting Rank to unlock new and varied activities like BMX, mini-golf, cricket, volleyball, fishing, and more.
  • Kick back at the mall with its daily attractions, specialty sports stores, and mini-games.

