Square Enix Announces Star Ocean: The Divine Force For 2022

During today's State of Play livestream from PlayStation, Square Enix announced Star Ocean: The Divine Force is coming in 2022. The latest addition to the franchise brings it to next-gen consoles as this sci-fi fantasy adventure will take you to an expansive world among the stars. While we don't really know what's going on in the story, seeing as how this is just the announcement, we know from the team that they intent to take players on an exhilarating journey "with fast-paced action combat, rich exploration and an original story." The game comes in time for the franchise's 25th anniversary this year, as this latest title will help build on everything that they have created for the past 25 years. Enjoy the trailer and the info they released today below as we now wait to see when the game will be released.

Showcasing a diverse cast of playable characters, Star Ocean: The Divine Force will tell a gripping story that seamlessly melds science fiction and fantasy elements and can be enjoyed by newcomers to the series and veterans alike. The game features dual protagonists, which offer different story perspectives and gameplay experiences: Raymond, the captain of the space trading ship, Ydas, and Laeticia, the princess-knight of a kingdom on an underdeveloped planet. Fate will bring Raymond, Laeticia, and several other ally characters together, all designed by renowned artist Akiman (Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness, Street Fighter series). The Debut Trailer showcases various new and returning elements to the Star Ocean franchise that players can look forward to: Super-high-speed action battles.

No random encounters – players will seamlessly enter battles with enemies that populate the world.

Players can float in the air, dive at enemies and fly around areas.

Richer exploration – climb towering mountains, venture into dark, vast valleys and investigate the castles and towns present in the world.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE | Debut Trailer (https://youtu.be/jIJe4ZUD0Gc)