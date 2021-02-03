Square Enix & Crystal Dynamics Launch Tomb Raider's 25th Anniversary

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics revealed this week they'll be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Tomb Raider for a whole year. While the full list of plans for what they'll be doing wasn't revealed, they gave us an overview of it to a degree. There will apparently be multiple in-depth explorations of the major franchise titles, including deep dives into the archives. They'll also be doing developer interviews, community activities, live playthroughs, and more to be revealed. Apparently there will also be more franchise announcements throughout the year, so get ready for all the speculation of a new Tomb Raider title until they announce one. Here's some added notes from the company and a quote from Crystal Dynamics about the upcoming celebrations.

Tomb Raider's star, famous archeologist-adventurer Lara Croft, has become a powerful force in the gaming industry and beyond, and has made an indelible mark on virtually every facet of entertainment. From being named an ambassador for scientific excellence to appearing live on tour with U2, Lara Croft has touched the lives of tens of millions of people around the world. With over 30 video game titles released and hundreds of awards, the heroine has been a cultural icon for 25 years on gaming screens and Hollywood silver screens alike, battling T-Rexes, unearthing ancient artifacts, and saving the world from an apocalypse or two. Lara has had adventures in dozens of countries, explored the Mediterranean, Adriatic, and Andaman Seas, ventured to Antarctica and the Arctic Circle, and rediscovered Atlantis and the lost island of Yamatai. "Over the last 25 years Tomb Raider has become more than a game and Lara Croft has risen to become a cultural icon," said Scot Amos, Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. "We're so proud to be a part of this rich tapestry of adventure, but we recognize the true credit belongs to the fans! The amazing Tomb Raider community has made all of this possible and we look forward to celebrating with them his historic milestone and for many decades to come."