Square Enix Drops New In-Depth NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 Vid

Square Enix has released a new video this week for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, showing off more in-depth gameplay. This particular video showcases the protagonist with a bit more focus on his youth, as he visits the desert kingdom of Façade with a team of unlikely companions. Who you might ask? Well, it just so happens to be the fierce warrior Kainé and magical tome Grimoire Weiss. What a trio, right? After the visit, he investigates the Barren Temple where, as you can see here, his exploration culminates in a boss battle against a swarm of mysterious, sentient cubes. It's a rather interesting trailer that will give many fans of the series some goosebumps as they travel to areas only mentioned before. Now you'll have to deal with them head-on in this adventure, along with a number of new storylines in the game which will bring a bigger and clearer picture to the main character and others you're familiar with. Enjoy the retailer below as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will be released on April 23rd, 20201 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is a modern re-telling of NieR Replicant, a third-person action-RPG which originally released in Japan in 2010, and is the highly anticipated prequel to NieR:Automata, the post-apocalyptic action-RPG that has shipped/downloaded over 5 million copies worldwide. Players are invited to experience a dark, apocalyptic world as they join a brother's captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease – a quest which will in turn make them question everything. Developed in collaboration with Toylogic, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… brings together an all-star team including acclaimed director YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (Tekken / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (Dragon Quest X / NieR:Automata).