Square Enix Has Discounted Final Fantasy IV For A Short Time

Square Enix has released a special rare deal on Final Fantasy IV this week as you can get the game for a pretty cheap discount. To be clear, this is not the classic SNES/Famicom version, this is the 3D version for PC that was released back in 2014. Starting now and running all the way to November 8th, you can get the game on multiple platforms for some pretty deep discounts. Currently, it is being offered on Steam for 50% off, both the App Store and Google Play for 53% off, the Square Enix Market for 53% off, and the Amazon App Store for 53% off. You could basically buy the game multiple times over right now for about $50. The original was a classic and this modern version has earned a stern following over the years, so it would be well worth it for hardcore FF fans to jump in on the deal.

The title first debuted in 1991 as the fourth installment in the Final Fantasy series. Wildly popular thanks to its unique characters and dramatic storylines, it went on to be ported to many different platforms. Final Fantasy IV was the first title to introduce the Active Time Battle (ATB) system, which has become synonymous with the series. It also saw the introduction of the Augment system, which enabled the transfer of abilities from other characters and gave players an edge in battles. This version features refreshed 3D graphics that have been optimized for mobile devices. The game has been developed using the knowledge from Square Enix's previous RPG titles to offer intuitive touch screen controls. This version also features refreshed audio all of the voiceovers that were added during the 2006 remake. The difficulty level can be selected to suit preferences which allow novice players to easily enjoy.