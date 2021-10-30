Square Enix Launches Halloween Events Across Multiple Mobile Games

Square Enix has released several updates into multiple Final Fantasy mobile games this weekend to celebrate all things Halloween. Now it doesn't matter what brand of mobile game you enjoy playing from them, you can get in on some spooky times as each of their three games (Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia, and War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius) have something fun you can jump in on. Most of what they have planned will be running through November 10th with a few exceptions that either cut off early or get a few extra days here and there. We have a rundown of everything you can do in each game as you have some activities between parties and trick-or-treating.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius New Unit – Between October 28 and November 10, players have the opportunity to summon Full Moon Karten, available for a limited time and at a discounted price.

Between October 28 and November 10, players have the opportunity to summon Full Moon Karten, available for a limited time and at a discounted price. Halloween Event: Hallowed Eve – Available between October 28 and November 10, players can earn special rewards through the limited time event, including a Silver Wildfang Claw, Departed Paladin's Necklace and Rings, and more.

Available between October 28 and November 10, players can earn special rewards through the limited time event, including a Silver Wildfang Claw, Departed Paladin's Necklace and Rings, and more. Campaign and Login Bonus – From October 21 until November 3, players can obtain the Rare Pumpkin Ticket through the limited time login bonus.

From October 21 until November 3, players can obtain the Rare Pumpkin Ticket through the limited time login bonus. Special Quests – Players can continue to clear challenges through the Season 4 Countdown of special quests II on October 21 in order to receive 5,000 Lapis. The challenge will be available until March 30, 2022. Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia Halloween Campaign – Between October 27 and November 10, players can enjoy free multi draws and get a glimpse of Vayne's BT weapon, as well as Zack's new costume. War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Halloween Unit and Vision Card – Beginning October 27, players can summon the UR Halloween unit, Frederika (Halloween), as well as engage with Frederika (Halloween) and Halloween Monsters vision cards between October 27 and November 16.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 【WOTVFFBE】Frederika(Halloween) Trailer (https://youtu.be/6qK8MtoIDao)