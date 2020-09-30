Square Enix Opens Pre-Registration For Dragon Quest Tact Closed Beta

Square Enix revealed today that they have opened up pre-registration for people to play the closed beta for Dragon Quest Tact. The game has already been released in Japan as a mobile title, as players encounter some of their favorite monsters and bosses in a tactical strategy game. Now the company is looking to bring the game to the rest of the world and let players experience it for themselves. Right now you can sign up for what is an Android-only beta here, which will be closed for the time being as they fix a few things and see how it will operate in different regions of the world. The game looks pretty awesome and it appears that it will be good to go pretty soon, but we haven't seen a release date for the game beyond "early 2021". Nor do we know if it will be released on iOS yet. For now, enjoy the trailer and screenshots below, and check out the trailer.

In Dragon Quest Tact, players will orchestrate battles by directing familiar monsters in heated tactical battles. Players will need to strategically select units with different strengths and abilities to fight on a grid-like map, and can recruit new iconic Dragon Quest monsters as allies and power them up in order to take on even more ferocious battles. The Battle Road offers additional challenge to daring players and contains additional story content for players eager to learn more about their monster allies. In this simple-yet-deep tactical RPG game, players can enjoy a form of combat new to the Dragon Quest series with a large roster of beloved monsters.