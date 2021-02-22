Cham Cham Will Arrive In Samurai Shodown On March 16th

SNK revealed today that Cham Champ will be coming to Samurai Shodown on March 16th as the first Season 3 Pass character. The character has been a staple of the series since Samurai Shodown II when she was the replacement character for Tam Tam, as they both come from the same location in Green Hell. The character plays more like a rubber ball than anything else as she basically has counters upon counters and your attacks against her basically do nothing if she gets the timing right. Armed with a large boomerang called the Yok Mok Mook, it gives her both a ranged attack as well as a powerful weapon when dealing with close combat. Here's a little bit on the character from the team.

Cham Cham is the younger sister of a powerful warrior residing in a village in Green Hell, a lush forest located in South America. Together with her monkey pal Paku Paku, Cham Cham often leaves the comfort of her village to go out and explore—oftentimes getting herself into dangerous predicaments. This time, however, she leaves on a mission to find her big brother. Her moves are hard to read due to her reckless and bold nature, so be prepared to suffer the consequences if she's had enough playing around.

Along with the news of her release date, we also found out today that the fourth character for the Season Pass 3 will be "a fighter from the critically acclaimed fighting game series Guilty Gear", according to SNK. Who that will be is anyone's guess as the character silhouette from the promos doesn't give too many hints. We'll just have to wait and see what Samurai Shodown will be getting in the near future..