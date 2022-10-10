Square Enix Reveals Details For Next Final Fantasy XIV Patch

Square Enix dropped some news today for Final Fantasy XIV with the next patch notes and a new fan festival on the way. First, the festival news as the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023-2024, which will be taking place across three different countries at different points in time next year. The event will happen in North America from July 23rd-24th, 2023, in Las Vegas, in the UK from October 21st-22nd, 2023, in London, and somewhere in Japan in Early 2024. Details for that can be found on the website link above. Meanwhile, Patch 6.25 is on the way with a release date of October 18th, as we have full notes from the devs on that addition below. Plus, new entries to the Starter Series guide are on the way!

The addition will serve to further reduce congestion during peak periods for the ever-expanding playerbase, with the new logical data center, named "Dynamis," initially consisting of four new Worlds with plans to expand further in the future. More details will be available on the Lodestone in the coming days. For newer players looking to start their adventures in the realm of Eorzea, the Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Guide Series is a seven-part online video series which provides novice players with tips and tricks to get the most out of their adventure, and can be viewed now on YouTube. The videos follow the journey of new player Kaz and his mentor Mayra, who guides him through his first steps in Eorzea.

New Final Fantasy XIV Side Story Quests – Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures continue in Patch 6.25.

– Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures continue in Patch 6.25. New Weapon Enhancement Quests – Players can obtain and enhance Manderville Weapons throughout the Patch 6.x series, which will begin in the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures questline.

– Players can obtain and enhance Manderville Weapons throughout the Patch 6.x series, which will begin in the Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures questline. New Tribal Quests: Omicron – New daily quests for Disciples of the Land.

– New daily quests for Disciples of the Land. New "Variant Dungeons" Battle Content – Players can enjoy new variable-difficulty dungeons—beginning with the Sil'dihn Subterrane—designed for 1-4 players, with the difficulty of enemies scaling depending on party size. Players will explore dungeons with Nanamo, featuring branching routes, which can change depending on player actions within the dungeon. Folios can also be obtained from each route, which can be pieced together to deduce secrets and complete the entire story.

– Players can enjoy new variable-difficulty dungeons—beginning with the Sil'dihn Subterrane—designed for 1-4 players, with the difficulty of enemies scaling depending on party size. Players will explore dungeons with Nanamo, featuring branching routes, which can change depending on player actions within the dungeon. Folios can also be obtained from each route, which can be pieced together to deduce secrets and complete the entire story. Criterion Dungeons – High-difficulty four-player content featuring a visually similar area to the Variant Dungeons, but with a set route. Criterion dungeons will feature two options of difficulties, each with their own unique set of rules and characteristics.