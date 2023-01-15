The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 42: Lugia V Alt This $200+ Lugia card from Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest sees the Legendary bird of Johto kicking up exactly that: a tempest.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

As soon as we knew the card was happening, we knew it would be the chase card of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Lugia V Alternate Art had a lot of hype behind it, and while I think the Mitsuhiro Arita-illustrated standard Lugia V may have made that hype hard to live up to, this card is certainly worthy of that chase card glory. Lugia kicks up a veritable tempest itself as it soars over an awe-stricken observer in a boat that is sure to capsize. The artist for this highly coveted Alt Art is kawayoo, who has been with the Pokémon TCG since the late 2000s set, Platinum – Rising Rivals. Some of kawayoo's recent memorable contributions include Pikachu & Zekrom GX Alternate Art SM Black Star Promo, Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, and Arceus V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

The Lugia V Alternate Art, now two months after release, currently holds a market value of $202.66, which makes it one of the most valuable chase cards of the Sword & Shield era ad of this writing.

