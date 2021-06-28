Square Enix Reveals Multiple "Mana" Projects For 30th Anniversary

Square Enix revealed a few new projects on the way for the Mana series as the company will be celebrating the franchise's 30th anniversary. Aside from the fact that we'll be seeing Trials Of Mana be released onto mobile devices on July 15th, the company revealed a brand new entry on the way called Echoes Of Mana that will be coming out in 2022 as another free-to-play mobile title. On top of that, a new anime series is in the works called Legend Of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal-, which doesn't have a release window yet but we know will debut in Japan first. You can check out more info on all three below from the team, as well as the announcement trailer for the new mobile game on the way.

Trials Of Mana The hit 3D remake of the action RPG classic that surpassed 1 million units downloaded and shipped worldwide will be available on iOS and Android devices on July 15, 2021 for $23.99 USD. Eager fans can pre-register for Trials of Mana on their mobile devices beginning today through the App Store and Google Play. The mobile version of the title boasts several unique features, including revamped touch controls, customizable graphics settings and cloud save capabilities. Players can also receive two useful pieces of starting gear to help jumpstart their quest: the Rabite Adornment, which increases the amount of experience gained in battle until level 17, and the Silktail Adornment, which increases the amount of lucre gained in battle until level 17. Originally released in Japan as Seiken Densetsu 3 in 1995, Trials of Mana is a full, high-definition remake of the third entry in the classic Mana series, filled with unforgettable adventure, exciting gameplay, and a memorable cast of vibrant characters. The game features a selectable main cast with upgradable classes and over 300 different abilities to learn as they discover a world of secrets and mysteries. The series' dynamic action battle system will put players to the test as they evade enemies and unleash aerial and combo attacks. The game was praised by fans and critics alike upon its release on the Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Steam platforms for its accessible gameplay, traditional JRPG feel and beautiful fantasy visuals.

Echoes Of Mana Designed and developed by WFS, Inc., Echoes of Mana is a new free-to-play action RPG coming to mobile devices worldwide in 2022. Echoes of Mana will feature an original story that weaves together both new and beloved Mana series characters alike. Players will be able to enjoy the action gameplay they love from the series, and battle with friends through a multiplayer mode. A teaser website for this newest mobile title is now live here: here. Legend Of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal- Anime Series Fans can look forward to episodes of the Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal- anime series, which will follow the story of the recently released Legend of Mana game. This brand-new anime series is from Warner Bros. Japan LLC, Graphinica, Inc. and Yokohama Animation Lab, who also created the animated opening cinematic movie for Legend of Mana, and is planned to air worldwide.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Echoes of Mana | Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/LhTkT9ViGP8)